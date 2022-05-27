Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Trump back in DC: 'We have a leader that's being laughed at all over the world'

Trump solidifica su ventaja frente a Haley ganando por paliza las primarias republicanas de Idaho y Misuri
Trump says his running mate was "probably" at meeting with congressional leaders

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
More tariffs, fewer taxes and a proposal to attract working voters: results of the meeting between Trump and Republican legislators

Donald Trump
Trump visited Republican congressional leaders and gave them advice on abortion and the November elections

noticiero voz news
Los demócratas siguen acosando al juez Clarence Thomas por su relación con el megadonante republicano Harlan Crow
Democrats continue to harass Justice Clarence Thomas over his relationship with Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow

trabajadores de campaña demócratas en Bridgeport, Connecticut
Four Democratic campaign workers charged with voter fraud in Connecticut for mishandling mail-in ballots

Biden en serios apuros: Trump está empatando en Virginia, un estado que vota candidatos demócratas desde 2008

KARINA MARIANI

Where is the next Fort Sumter hiding?

The nation is divided. Both sides hate each other, and all that anger has to go somewhere. This is where the recent turbulent weeks come in to play, foreshadowed by the recent turbulent years of American daily life.

Trump es el favorito para The Economist: el modelo estadístico del diario le otorga el doble de probabilidades de ganar las elecciones frente a Biden
Trump is the favorite for The Economist: The newspaper's statistical model gives him twice the probability of winning the elections over Biden

Anti-Trump votes bring Biden closer in the polls, even though voters trust former president more

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden y el presidente ucraniano Volodymyr Zelensky dan una conferencia de prensa en la Masseria San Domenico al margen de la Cumbre del G7
Biden and Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement considered the 'strongest since Ukraine's independence

G7 leaders study new financial plan for Ukraine

Evan Gershkovich
The Russian Prosecutor's Office accuses WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich of espionage

Ali Khamenei, líder supremo de Irán.
Iran's upcoming presidential election: Meet the candidates

Lia Thomas (c) y otro
Lia Thomas will not participate in the Olympic Games after Court of Arbitration for Sport rejects her appeal

Activista LGBT, durante una manifestación del Orgullo.
San Francisco declares itself a trans sanctuary

Los funcionarios públicos que bloquean usuarios críticos en redes corren el riesgo de ser demandados por violar la Primera Enmienda, dice la Corte Suprema
Supreme Court rules against lawsuit restricting abortion pill

Transgénero.
Victory for Texas: Court bans Biden's Title IX enforcement in state

Elon Musk llega a la ceremonia del Décimo Premio Breakthrough en el Academy Museum of Motion Pictures de Los Ángeles, California
Tesla shareholders give Elon Musk a strong endorsement: multimillion-dollar compensation and move to Texas

El mercado laboral se debilita: el paro aumenta y el crecimiento del empleo se ralentiza
Applications for unemployment benefits soar to 242,000, the highest since August 2023

Entrada al parque de atracciones Walt Disney World Resort situado en Florida.
Disney and DeSantis officially bury the hatchet: The entertainment giant's expansion plan is finally approved

Jerome Powell, presidente de la Reserva Federal / Cordon Press.
Federal Reserve maintains interest rates despite the moderation of inflation

Arrestados en el Juego del Congreso
At least eight vandals arrested after storming traditional baseball game between Republicans and Democrats

Aeropuerto Logan de Boston
Illegal immigrants overwhelm Boston's Logan Airport

Joe Biden, hablando con un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza.
Several civil organizations sue the Biden Administration for the new immigration policy

Lluvias Florida
South Florida in state of emergency after "life-threatening" rain

Pila de botón
San Diego-based company develops nuclear battery with over 100-year lifespan

Boston Celtics-Dallas Mavericks. Tercer partido de las Finales de la NBA 2024.
Celtics halt Dallas' comeback and move within reach of NBA ring

The Boston Celtics coach responds to journalists who comment on his skin color, he feels more pride in his Catholicism than in being Black

La cantante Ariana Grande acudió a la Met Gala el pasado lunes, 6 de mayo de 2024.
Ariana Grande speaks for the first time about her experience on Nickelodeon: 'We are reprocessing our relationship'

A la izquierda: imagen de 'Moana' durante la cinta estrenada en 2016. A la derecha: la actriz Catherine Laga'aia, elegida para interpretar a Moana en el 'live-action'
Disney finds its live-action 'Moana': Catherine Laga'aia to star in the company's next princess movie

Trump McConnell
Trump and McConnell will meet face to face again after almost five years of tension

Manifestación contra la Agenda 2030.
Congress targets 'climate cartel' for violating antitrust laws by imposing ESG criteria

Inflation only fell one-tenth in May and stood at 3.3%

Javier Milei
World

Javier Milei's triumph in Argentina: The Senate approves the libertarian president's deregulatory law

Injured deputies, burning cars and clashes in the street: Chaos in Argentina while the Senate debates a key law by Javier Milei

Parlamento de Italia.
Video: embarrassing brawl in Italian Parliament that ended with an injured legislator

María Corina Machado y Edmundo González Urrutia
Venezuela: González Urrutia, María Corina Machado's candidate, destroys Maduro in the polls

Pandilleros encarcelados en el CECOT (El Salvador).
El Salvador: Bukele announces the transfer of 2,000 more gang members to the CECOT megaprison

Logo de la empresa FedEx durante el torneo de golf que se celebró en Memphis en agosto de 2023.
Europe: FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs to reduce costs

Sede del edificio de Paramount Global situado en Nueva York.
Goodbye to the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media: Shari Redstone halts negotiations at the last minute

Imagen de archivo publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 que muestra la continuación del combate de las FDI contra Hamás en la Franja de Gaza. Armas estadounidenses junto con el tuit de las IDF denunciando la relación de

LEANDRO FLEISCHER

False narrative about 'innocent civilians' in Gaza

The death of a journalist, who was holding Israelis captive in his home during the recent IDF rescue operation, sparked criticism against Israel rather than the Palestinians. This is an unusual situation but not surprising.

Combatientes de Hamás entregando rehenes
World

Hamas decides to continue the war it started after raising impractical demands for a ceasefire

El submarino ruso de propulsión nuclear Kazán (L) y la fragata de clase Almirante Gorshkov, parte del destacamento naval ruso que visita Cuba, llegan al puerto de La Habana
World

Russia sends warships to Cuba for military exercises and experts see it as a show of force to the United States

Despite the concerns of security experts, the Pentagon downplays the arrival of Russian warships to Cuba

US military deploys new cyber missile technology as part of Aukus alliance

Cover of June 13, 2024

Cover of June 13, 2024

Alimentación, comida, supermercado, inflación.

More than a quarter of Americans give up a plate of food a day due to high prices

Los empleos se disparan, los salarios suben, pero la inflación sigue golpeando: la salud de la economía estadounidense es contradictoria

Jobs soar, wages rise, but inflation still hitting: The health of the US economy is contradictory

Familia abrazada

The five most expensive states to raise a child

Parte de la estructura de acero del puente Francis Scott Key se encuentra encima del buque portacontenedores Dali después de que el puente colapsara en Baltimore

Baltimore Ship Canal reopens after bridge collapse

Nvidia becomes the second most valuable company in the world after surpassing Apple

Biden, durante un discurso

Bidenomics II, the ultimate disaster?

dólares

A UN report places the US as the leader in the world ranking of public debt

Una bandera texana, deshilachada, ondea al viento.

Texas Stock Exchange: The new anti-woke Texas stock exchange that will compete with New York

107 / 5.000 El Consejo Sharia de Gran Bretaña preside casos matrimoniales en su sede del este de Londres el 14 de febrero de 2008 (AFP)

LEANDRO FLEISCHER

Sharia Councils in the U.K.: A parallel legal system?

The advancement of Islamic law worries not only the British but also other European countries that see their values ​​threatened.

Soldados norteamericanos a bordo de una lancha antes de desembarcar.

Gallery: 80th anniversary of D-Day, the beginning of the end of Nazism on the Western Front

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron calls for early elections in France after crushing defeat in European Parliament elections

Meloni- Le Pen- Orban

An important advance for conservatism and a retreat for social democracy: The European Parliament election results

The New York Times.

JONATHAN S. TOBIN

The real source of Hamas war disinformation

'The New York Times' claims that Israel used fake social-media accounts to influence Congress. But it’s the corporate media that continues to spread lies about the war.

A protester hold up a burning Olympic five ring over his head during the demonstration in Paris, France.

ROBERT SPENCER

The Seeds of the Total Destruction of the Modern Olympics Have Been Planted

An organization named Avaaz has launched a campaign to ban Israel from the Olympics which would strike a severe blow against the very idea of what the Olympics are supposed to be about.

Numerous immigrants queue to gain access to the US.

BOB UNANUE
JORGE MARTINEZ

Preserving electoral integrity: combating the threat of illegal immigrant voting

The left is pushing initiatives that, under a rhetoric of inclusiveness and representation, undermine the very essence of our system.

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ
ANDREW STEIN

Israel Is Helping Palestinians More Than Those Who Condemn Israel

The only reason that Ireland, Norway and Spain can safely recognize a Palestinian state is that they do not have to live with the consequences.

Un trans es el nuevo Miss Maryland

WILLIAMS PERDOMO

A trans woman is crowned Miss Maryland: The 'woke' movement is destroying beauty pageants

For the first time, the state will be represented at Miss USA by someone who identifies as a woman but is biologically male.

Transgénero.

Politicians use trans cause to distract from important problems, according to most citizens

Vídeo de Audrey Elizabeth Hale, de 28 años, llevando a cabo un tiroteo en la escuela Covenant de Nashville.

"My penis exists in my head": pages from the diary of Audrey Hale, Covenant School shooter, revealed

Manifestantes pidiendo apoyo para los niños trans y los tratamientos de afirmación de género se concentran frente al Hospital Infantil de Boston en Boston, Massachusetts, el 18 de septiembre de 2022. Los manifestantes se presentaron como una contra-protesta a un grupo que estaba en contra de los programas del hospital que se ocupan de las cirugías de afirmación de género y tratamientos hormonales.

Trans madness: Doctors call for an end to hormones and child mutilation

Redes sociales

Social media platforms are in the spotlight for harming young people's mental health

Trump intensifies the search for his VP and investigates the backgrounds of Rubio, Vance, Scott and Burgum

Letra Ñ tras el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos

The Spanish language will be decisive in the electoral race

36 million Hispanics are eligible to vote in 2024

Trump trial

A key step in determining Trump's sentence: The former president completes a mandatory interview with a parole officer

6 de Enero,

Nancy Pelosi admits responsibility for National Guard absence at the Capitol on January 6

Trump warns he may take legal action against his opponents: 'It's very possible that it's gonna have to happen to them'

La Cámara declara en desacato a Garland por negarse a dar los audios de la entrevista de Biden con el fiscal especial Hur
Politics

The House finds Garland in contempt for refusing to provide audio from Biden's interview with special counsel Hur

Imagen de una persona tendida en el suelo por una sobredosis.

One-third of Americans say they know someone who died of a drug overdose

"Epidemia silenciosa": las muertes por sobredosis de opioides en mayores de 65 años se cuadruplicaron en las últimas dos décadas

Baltimore: Fentanyl overdose deaths soar in nursing homes

Logo de la Copa América 2024.

These are the 14 stadiums that will host the Copa America 2024

Jerry West, exjugador de la NBA.

Jerry West, player who inspired the NBA logo, dies

Eurocopa 2024.

Euro 2024: this is what you should know about the top European football tournament

Euro 2024 turns woke: UEFA adopts 2030 Agenda, will prioritize ESG criteria in the tournament

Alcaraz celebra en la final del Roland Garros contra Zverev.

Alcaraz wins his first French Open with comeback against Zverev

Olympic Games Paris 2024: United States announces its 'Dream Team'

La cantante Françoise Hardy, icono del pop francés, muere a los 80 años

Françoise Hardy, French pop icon and singer, dies at 80

Imagen de la saga cinematográfica 'Los juegos del hambre' protagonizada por Jennifer Lawrence junto a una imagen, de menor tamaño, de la escritora Suzanne Collins, autora de la popular saga.

'The Hunger Games' are back: Writer Suzanne Collins announces new novel for 2025

A cinco meses de las elecciones, Biden se "roba" una vieja propuesta de Trump y firmará una orden ejecutiva para limitar las solicitudes de asilo

Biden enacts new measures to alleviate the immigration crisis a few months before the elections

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Imagen de archivo.

The Border Patrol orders its agents to release illegal migrants who come from eastern countries

Fotografía de Jaime Flórez (Otorgada a Voz Media)
JAIME FLóREZ

Latino Americans United to Make America Great Again

President Donald Trump is better positioned than ever, and despite facing a political persecution orchestrated by Biden, voters know that President Trump is the best man for the job.

Hispanic representation increases in law enforcement

The Spanish language unites more than 600 million people around the world

The pride of speaking Spanish

Elon Musk anuncia que el chip cerebral de Neuralink fue implantado con éxito en el primer humano

Apple announces an alliance with OpenAI and provokes criticism from Elon Musk: 'An unacceptable security violation'

Open AI presenta GPT 4o

Several former OpenAI workers are concerned about the "reckless" dominance that the company is trying to achieve