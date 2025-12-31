Goodbye 2025: The year Trump made the world dance

Published by Israel Duro 31 de diciembre, 2025

Although the tune has not been the "YMCA" of the Village People to which Donald Trump enlivened, and danced to, his campaign rallies in 2024, the American president has made the entire planet dance to his tune in his overwhelming return to the White House. A return marked by an avalanche of executive orders that have revolutionized the country, international relations and the world economy.

The 2.0 version of Trump appears much more foreign-focused than his first term, which has made him the absolute protagonist of the international scene. Tariffs, attacks on Iran or wars against Wokeness, government censorship and narco have forced all the world's governments to react to Washington's dictates.

To review the year, VOZ has selected one news item for each month that marked the national and even global evolution during the 2025 that leaves us.

January: Trump takes office with a flurry of executive orders

Although he did not make good on his joking-threat to bring an office to the Capitol and start signing on the same steps as soon as he was sworn in, the fact is that Trump signed a record number of executive orders as soon as he set foot in the White House.

February: The tariff trade war kicks off

The president announced the imposition of tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as punishment for the massive influx of immigrants and fentanyl trafficking. In the following months, Trump was adding tariffs on products from other countries to balance the trade balance, opening a period of negotiations with almost every country in the world.

March: After closing the border, mass deportations begin

After closing the border with the first executive orders since his return, the Trump Administration began, through ICE and DHS massive raids to find and deport foreigners with criminal records who were in the country illegally. The president invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to facilitate deportations to certain Central American countries, such as Bukele's El Salvador.

April: The end of Biden's Green New Deal

Following the late March announcement by the EPA of the beginning of the end of Joe Biden's green energy measures, the Trump Administration launched a series of executive orders to prioritize coal and domestic oil as primary energy sources.

May: Farewell to Pope Francis. Leo XIV, first American pope

After a long period in the hospital, Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday. After several days of conclave, the American Robert Prevost, who took the name Leon XIV, was elected as the new pontiff of the Catholic Church by the voting cardinals.

June: U.S, bombs Iran to end its nuclear weapons program

After a period of escalation in the Middle East, with direct attacks between Israel and Iran, Trump ordered the bombing of three nuclear facilities of the Ayatollah Regime in the face of its refusal to reach an agreement. After the attack, Trump made a call to the Persian country to sign peace with its archenemy.

July: USAID officially closes

Secretary of State, Marco Rubio announced the official end of USAID: "As of July 1, USAID will officially stop providing foreign assistance. Foreign aid programs that conform to Administration policies, and advance U.S. interests, will be administered by the State Department, where they will be carried out with greater accountability, strategy, and efficiency."

August: Trump deploys National Guard for first time to fight crime

Although the National Guard had already been deployed to Los Angeles, Washington D.C. was the first city to receive troops to combat its local crime rate. In California, the deployment was in response to violent protests against ICE, while soldiers patrolling the capital's streets marked a new, direct federal strategy to fight crime.

From there, other cities, almost all led by Democrats have seen soldiers on their soil or are warned of them by Trump. The courts are settling each of these cases with mixed rulings.

September: Charlie Kirk is murdered

Conservative influencer and activist Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. His death sparked widespread debate about the growing political violence in the country. His killer, Tyler Robinson, arrested days after the crime, is currently facing justice.

October: Trump secures historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas

Israel and Hamas accepted the first phase of the peace plan proposed by Trump. An initiative that was warmly welcomed by most world leaders and guaranteed the return home of the last surviving Oct. 7 hostages, as well as the disarmament and destruction of Hamas' notorious tunnels. The agreement also lays the groundwork for a possible Palestinian state in the future.

November: End of the longest shutdown in history

After 36 days of partisan arm wrestling, the vote of several Democratic senators against their party line and in favor of a Republican continuing resolution ended the longest government shutdown in history. Democratic leaders, with Chuck Schumer at the helm, wanted to use the issue as a tool of attrition against Trump and made paying for healthcare for illegal immigrants a "sine qua non" condition that Republicans refused to accept, despite offering concessions.

The shutdown jeopardized thousands of jobs and generated significant economic losses, as well as chaos at airports.

In the political arena, voter discontent with this situation was among the causes of the Democratic sweep in the Nov. 4 elections.

December: Trump escalates his war on narco and Maduro regime in the Caribbean

This year's end brought a new sprint in the president's international agenda. As he presses Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement, U.S. forces deployed in the Caribbean continued their attacks on narco-boats (there are 30) and launched the first ground bombings against drug-trafficking facilities in Venezuela.