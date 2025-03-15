Trump links Aragua Train to Cartel of the Suns and Maduro regime and invokes emergency law to combat it

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de marzo, 2025

US President Donald Trump invoked an emergency law to deal with the ‘Tren de Aragua’ (TdA), a transnational criminal organization originating from Venezuela, which he linked to the Cartel of the Suns and Nicolas Maduro's regime.

The White House issued a communiqué detailing that the TdA has illegally infiltrated thousands of its members into US territory and operates in collaboration with the Cartel of the Suns, an organization linked to drug trafficking and protected by the Venezuelan government. According to the Trump administration, this criminal network is involved in crimes such as murders, kidnappings, extortion, human, drug and arms trafficking.

The statement also points out that the TdA has been used as a tool by the Maduro regime to destabilize democracies in the region, including that of the United States. In addition, the U.S. government maintains that Maduro is linked to the Cartel of the Suns, using it as a means to flood the United States with drugs.

Based on this background, Trump proclaimed that the TdA, backed by the Venezuelan regime, is perpetrating an "irregular war" inside the United States. The proclamation orders the apprehension and deportation of all members of the criminal organization who are on U.S. soil and who do not possess citizenship or legal permanent residency.

The document also instructs the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate efforts to implement these measures. In addition, federal agencies and local authorities have been called upon to assist in the identification and apprehension of TdA members.

Trump's decision marks a new level of response against foreign organized crime and underscores the gravity with which the administration views the situation.