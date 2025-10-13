"The war is over": Trump left for Middle East to seal peace between Israel and Hamas

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump departed Sunday for the Middle East to begin implementing the historic agreements reached between the Israeli government and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, and thus put an end to the war in Gaza, which began last October 7, 2023, after the jihadist organization raided the Jewish nation and perpetrated one of the worst terrorist attacks ever seen.Trump's first destination in the region will be Israel, where he is expected to address the Israeli Parliament, before traveling to Egypt where he will co-host the Gaza peace summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

Shortly before taking off on Air Force One, Trump told reporters that the conflict between Israel and Hamas had finally come to an end. "The war is over, OK? You understand that? Everybody is very excited about this moment in time. It's a very special event," said Trump, who, after being asked whether this cease-fire in Gaza would hold, explained that "I think [the cease-fire] is going to hold...I think people are tired." Similarly, the Republican leader explained that he was not entirely sure whether he would be able to be present when the 20 Israeli hostages still alive are released.

The summit will be attended by several of the world's top leaders.

During Trump's stay in Israel, both the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian terrorist group are expected to initiate the long-awaited release of Israeli hostages, which is one of the key points of the peace deal. Likewise, different media outlets pointed out that, during the summit in Egypt, numerous world leaders will be present to support the agreement promoted by Trump, which could represent a before and after in the history of the Middle East by resolving one of the most complex conflicts in the region.

On his trip to the Middle East, Trump is being accompanied byU.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; CIA Director John Ratcliffe; and top U.S. military official Dan Caine.