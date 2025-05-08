DIRECT
Live: second day of the Conclave
The cardinals reconvene in the Sistine Chapel to try to elect the new pope after a night of intense talks among the prelates in Santa Marta. Up to four votes may be held during the day today.
After the black smoke certified the lack of agreement among the 133 cardinal electors on the first day of the Conclave, the purpurates return to the Sistine Chapel to try to finalize the election of Francis' replacement. Up to four votes may be held during Thursday, if none of the princes of the Church obtains the 89 votes required to become the new pope, and there will be two smokes, at noon and 7 p.m., to report the results of the deliberations.
The time of the publications is that of Rome.
Cardinals return to the Sistine Chapel
The 133 cardinal electors returned to the Sistine Chapel where they will again try to elect Pope Francis' replacement. After the initial groping, Parolin has seen his position of great favorite weaken after falling into a pincer between the reformist sector, which accuses him of betraying Francis' legacy and pacting with conservatives, while they continue to hold him responsible for the agreement with the Communist Government of China and for several of Bergoglio's "mistakes".
The other papables also failed to get the votes required to be named pontiff and began to emerge names of a second line of caps that could take force in the event that throughout the day on Thursday none of the favorites get enough support to occupy the chair of St. Peter.