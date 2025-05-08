Live: second day of the Conclave

Published by Israel Duro 8 de mayo, 2025

After the black smoke certified the lack of agreement among the 133 cardinal electors on the first day of the Conclave, the purpurates return to the Sistine Chapel to try to finalize the election of Francis' replacement. Up to four votes may be held during Thursday, if none of the princes of the Church obtains the 89 votes required to become the new pope, and there will be two smokes, at noon and 7 p.m., to report the results of the deliberations.

The time of the publications is that of Rome.