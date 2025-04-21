Pope Francis died at 88

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de abril, 2025

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed.

"This morning at 07H35 (05H35 GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father's house," Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced in a statement released by the Vatican on its Telegram channel, AFP reported.

On Friday, February 14, 2025, Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital with bronchitis, which was causing severe breathing difficulties. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, requiring intense medical treatment and raising concerns about his condition. He was eventually discharged on March 23.

On Sunday, still recovering, he appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican and, in a weak voice, wished a "Happy Easter" to the thousands of faithful gathered there.

The pope's death will trigger a series of protocol events, dictated by tradition and governed by strict, precise rules.

The funeral services will span nine days, followed by a period of 15 to 20 days to organize a conclave of around 130 cardinal electors who will choose a successor. More than two-thirds of them were appointed by Pope Francis.

In the meantime, the cardinal camerlengo, Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will temporarily assume the position.

Former Buenos Aires Archbishop Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first pontiff to choose the name Francis, inspired by the saint of the poor whose teachings shaped his papacy, which began on March 13, 2013.

Bergoglio, who at the age of 21 endured acute pleurisy that resulted in the partial removal of his right lung and was known to suffer from chronic sciatica, which caused him to limp noticeably, nevertheless enjoyed relatively good health until 2023.

In 2023, his health significantly declined, forcing him to use a wheelchair, and fueling rumors of a potential resignation, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

The spiritual leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics was hospitalized twice in 2023, leading him to acknowledge his "limits" and cancel his participation in major events, including COP28 in Dubai in December.