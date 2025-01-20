Live: Inauguration of Donald Trump

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump is sworn in this January 20 for the second time as president of the United States. On a frigid day in Washington, which has forced the ceremony to be held inside the Capitol, but which promises to heat up quickly with the 200 executive orders that the president will hasten to sign as soon as he is inaugurated. The Republican's return to the White House after losing re-election has only one precedent in history: Grover Cleveland in 1892.

Times correspond to East Coast time.

06:06 Am

06:02 Am Trump announces he will visit California on Friday During his last speech before his inauguration, Donald Trump dedicated a moment to those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. The Republican, highly critical of the management of Democratic leaders in the city and the Golden State, announced that he will visit California next Friday and launched a message of hope in the reconstruction of a locality "better and more beautiful than ever".



"Tonight, I also want to send our love to everyone affected by the wildfires raging in California. We are praying for you all. We love you all. We will be there soon. I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and get it moving back. We will get some of the best builders in the world to get it moving back. Together, we will rebuild Los Angeles better and more beautiful than ever before. We will get it going. We have the best builders in the world. In 2028, the Los Angeles Olympics will be one of the great sporting events and patriotic celebrations in history. Because of the wildfires, they are going to do a special job. They are going to do something very special on the Olympics."



05:20 am "We will take back our country by noon tomorrow." Donald Trump ratified his commitments in his last rally before his inauguration. From the stage of the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the still president-elect assured that "we take back our country tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of strength and prosperity, American dignity and pride. Take it all back once and for all."



04:25 am A cold day in Washington The cold will be one of the protagonists of the day. At this moment, Washington D.C. is four degrees Celsius below zero (about 24 Fahrenheit) and the temperature is expected to continue to drop, accompanied by winds with speeds of 20 to 30 miles per hour. In anticipation, the events were moved inside the Capitol. Obama's 2009 inauguration had a temperature of 28 degrees Fahrenheit, the closest to today's temperature.

