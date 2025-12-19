Follow VOZ on Google Discover and stay up to date with Hispanic issues

Published by Víctor Mendoza 19 de diciembre, 2025

VOZ is continuing to expand onto new digital platforms, and now our profile on Google Discover allows you to receive the most relevant information right on your home screen.

Why follow VOZ on Google Discover?



Google Discover is one of the most widely used tools in the world to access personalized information. It works similar to a social network, allowing you to follow your favorite media outlets so that their content is prioritized.

With this tool, VOZ news is even more accessible. Just enter the following link from our profile and click "follow" so you don't miss anything.

Button to follow VOZ on Google DiscoverGoogle Discover/VOZ.

What will you find on our profile?



From the VOZ profile on Discover, you will have access to:

News updates : Comprehensive coverage of what's happening in Washington and the states with the largest Hispanic presence.

: Comprehensive coverage of what's happening in Washington and the states with the largest Hispanic presence. In-depth analysis : Our experts' and analysts' views on economics, politics and society.

: Our experts' and analysts' views on economics, politics and society. Values and opinion : Content that reflects the principles of freedom, family and faith that characterize our community.

: Content that reflects the principles of freedom, family and faith that characterize our community. Multimedia content: The best clips and reports from our stellar newscast hosted by Karina Yapor.

What is Google Discover?

Google Discover is the news space that appears within the Google app on your phone (regular on Android and iOS).



Until now, the algorithm showed you content randomly, but now, by hitting "follow," it explicitly indicates that you are interested in the truthful perspective of VOZ.



Featured content you will find



The VOZ content on Discover is designed for Hispanics looking for an alternative to traditional media. You will find:

Politics and Elections : Detailed tracking of policies affecting our community, with a balanced and original approach.

Economy and Progress : Tips and news on the growth of Latinos in the U.S.

: Tips and news on the growth of Latinos in the U.S. Defending the truth: Rigorous reporting in the face of other media agendas, always maintaining our commitment to the community.

Step by step: How to follow VOZ on Google Discover



You can search for us directly or follow these steps on your device:

Open the Google app on your mobile device. If using Android, swipe right from the home screen to enter the Discover feed. Make sure you are signed in with your Google account. Look for a VOZ news item. Click the FOLLOW button that appears on the top right of the card or when you enter our profile.

By interacting with our posts (reading, scrolling or sharing), Google Discover will understand that our content is of interest to you and will show it to you more frequently.

In a digital environment marked by artificial intelligence and information saturation, VOZ is reaffirming its commitment to offer a clear, courageous and faithful voice to the values that unite us. Follow us and stay informed!