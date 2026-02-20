Trump touted his economic agenda in Georgia: 'We are in American Dream territory'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump touted his economic agenda in Rome, Georgia. The president spoke in front of thousands of supporters at the Coosa steel plant, where he argued that the tariffs implemented are generating a "boom" among small and medium-sized companies. At the same time, he assured that his policies will bring more jobs, better salaries and prosperity for many years to come.

Before taking the stage, the president toured the plant, recorded an interview with Josh Pate and stopped by a location of The Varsity, a popular fast-food chain in Georgia, where he signed caps and spoke with some customers and employees.

Once in front of the microphone, Trump asserted that his policies are benefiting workers and producers in the United States, not overseas.

"Under the last administration, every economic policy punished American workers and businesses like this one while rewarding those who outsourced to foreign nations. Under the Trump administration, our policy is the exact opposite, making it harder to outsource while rewarding those who invest, hire, grow, and build right here," the Republican said.

"We've created more than five thousand manufacturing jobs in Georgia alone, and we've had a very good relationship with Georgia. And as factory construction gets underway, we've created seventy thousand new construction jobs right here. And you know what they're building? Factories like this," he added.

In addition, he specified that "there are more Americans working than at any other time in the history of our country."

Trump also estimated that his policies will raise Georgians' incomes, increase take-home pay by "more than $10,000," and protect "more than 200,000 local jobs."

Also on stage were Georgia lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones, Congressman Brian Jack, Congressman Barry Loudermilk and Coosa President Andrew Saville, among others. Herschel Walker, former Senate candidate and current U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, was also present.

At one point, Saville took the floor and celebrated the tariffs and the president's trade policy, assuring that industrial investment is growing in the country.

"We saw the tire rack industry really dropping off around two thousand ten, and it was it was tough on our racks department. But the tire rack industry was going to China. There were no tariffs. They were bringing them in, and they were decimating the tire rack business in America. Your first term, we saw some things come back, just a little bit here and there. The second term, about July, the quotes, the orders, I I couldn't keep up. They were coming nonstop."