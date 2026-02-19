"We could take care of": Trump suggests new federal deployment to Atlanta to fight crime

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump signaled Wednesday that Atlanta could become the next city to receive an infusion of federal personnel and resources aimed at fighting crime, as has already happened in other parts of the country. During a Black History Month event at the White House, Trump singled out Georgia's capital and told attendees: "You need help in Atlanta. We could take care of Atlanta. I’ll tell you what, you oughta get them to call me. We could take care of Atlanta so fast. They don’t want to call. They don’t want to. They don’t want to call cause they don’t want to admit it, and they’ll never fix it themself," the Republican leader said to applause.

The administration has previously deployed National Guard members and additional federal agents to cities such as Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Memphis in an effort to reduce high crime rates. While the measures have generated criticism from leaders in several Democratic-governed municipalities, they have also received praise from several political leaders of both parties, who have asserted that the operations have led to a decrease in different types of crimes. Although homicides in Atlanta have declined, several reports released earlier this year noted an increase in robberies and assaults.

Emphasis on security

In his address, Trump emphasized that his focus is on removing repeat offenders rather than simply increasing police presence. "Don’t forget, we move people out. We just don’t go in and, you know, be tough guys. We move people out. We take career criminals and we get them out, we bring them back to the country from where they came. And think of it, 90% of the crime is caused by 2% of the people. So when you get the criminals out, you solve a lot of problems," explained Trump, who, in the face of criticism over the operations, has gone so far as to assure that he would continue to involve federal forces in cities where crime is out of control.

According to several media outlets, Trump is scheduled to travel to Rome, Georgia, about an hour northwest of Atlanta, to deliver a speech focused on the economy. The city is part of the congressional district left vacant following the resignation of former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who left office earlier this year after a public dispute with the president. A special election will be held on March 10, with a possible runoff on April 7 if no candidate wins a majority of the vote.