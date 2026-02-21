Trump Administration debunks NYT report on an evacuation of U.S. troops from bases in the Middle East

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de febrero, 2026

A senior Trump administration official quoted by Fox News rejected a New York Times report that claimed the United States had evacuated troops from several bases in the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran.

According to the NYT report, which cited Pentagon officials on condition of anonymity, hundreds of U.S. military personnel were reportedly withdrawn from the Al Udeid air base in Qatar. The media outlet also noted evacuations in Bahrain, where the Navy's Fifth Fleet is located, and said there would no longer be a troop presence in countries such as Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

However, shortly after publication, U.S. officials denied the information. Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that the report was false, citing a "well-placed" official source within the government.

According to a well placed US official: the US has NOT evacuated hundreds of US troops from Al Udeid air base in Qatar, nor has it evacuated bases in Bahrain, home to the US 5th Fleet. That reporting is false. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 20, 2026

In the same vein, News Nation assured that the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) categorically rejected the NYT's version.

The report was known in a context of high regional tension and before the possibility of a U.S. military action against Iran. An eventual evacuation of troops would be interpreted as a preventive measure against possible retaliation by Tehran, which could attack U.S. targets in the region.

So far, there has been no official public confirmation to back up the initial version published by The New York Times.