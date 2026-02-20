Trump orders his administration to release all official information on alien life, UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced that he will instruct different agencies of the federal government, including the Department of War, to begin the process to identify and publish official records linked to extraterrestrial life, unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the president wrote on the social network Truth.

The decision comes hours after Trump criticized former Democratic president Barack Obama, who, in an interview last week, claimed that aliens "are real." The current president questioned those words and assured that the Democratic leader engaged in recklessness.

"He's not supposed to be doing that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "He made a big mistake."

When asked what he thinks about alien or extraterrestrial life, Trump preferred to settle the matter: "Well, I don't know if they're real or not."

Obama's statements came in an interview on host Brian Tyler Cohen's podcast, where he maintained, "They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in Area 51."

During the same conversation, the former president also ruled out the existence of hidden facilities: "There's no underground facility unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

After the repercussion of his words, Obama clarified on social media later that his comment referred to the statistical probability of life outside Earth and not an official archive or something he has seen during his term in office.

"I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!" he said.

Trump's announcement comes amid public interest in unidentified aerial phenomena that has been on the rise in recent years, driven by official reports and hearings in the U.S. Congress on these events.