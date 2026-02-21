'Great ring to it': White House applauds Florida's move to rename Palm Beach airport

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de febrero, 2026

The Florida Legislature approved a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Donald Trump, a measure that now awaits the signature of Governor Ron DeSantis. If it receives his endorsement, the initiative must also have the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before taking effect on July 1, the date established in the legislative text.

The vote was finalized this week with majority support in both state houses. The House gave the bill the green light with 81 votes in favor and 30 against, while the Senate approved it by 25 to 11. From the White House, communications director Steven Cheung publicly celebrated the decision on social network X, where he shared an image of coverage of the issue and expressed his enthusiasm for the airport's possible new name.

"Has a GREAT ring to it… President Donald J. Trump International Airport," he commented.

Rebranding and financial aspects.

The plan is not limited to a formal name change. Lawmakers will have to define the scope and cost of the rebranding process, which would encompass signage, institutional image, and materials associated with the airport's operation. A $5.5 million appropriation was initially requested, but state senators recommended reducing the figure to $2.75 million. Budget negotiations will continue in the coming weeks.

The bill also contemplates the possibility of establishing a commercial rights agreement linked to the new name. According to the text, this contract would allow use of the name for promotional, advertising, and marketing purposes related to the operations and services of the airport, at no additional cost for such activities.