Trump weighs easing nuclear ‘guardrails’ in Saudi civil deal

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 20 de febrero, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump has told Congress that he is pursuing a civil nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia that appears to ease some conditions intended to ensure the kingdom does not develop nuclear weapons, according to a Reuters report citing a draft document.

Earlier versions of the proposal reportedly included strict “guardrails” barring Saudi Arabia from enriching uranium or reprocessing nuclear fuel—activities that can be used to produce nuclear weapons. According to Reuters, some of those restrictions may now be removed or modified.

The discussions on the agreement follow a recent meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who described the encounter as “friendly, extensive and consequential.”

Graham stated that the crown prince remains committed to his economic reform agenda, Vision 2030, launched by the Saudi government in 2016 to modernize the Saudi economy and expand regional cooperation.

“The United States and Saudi Arabia will grow closer militarily and economically,” Graham stated. He added that the crown prince believes “it’s imperative that there is a dignified solution for the Palestinian people.”

“Saudi Arabia is the key to the puzzle for what I hope to have happen in the region and the world,” he added.

