Washington imposes visa restrictions on Chilean officials who ‘undermine regional security’

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de febrero, 2026

Washington announced the imposition of visa restrictions against three government officials from Chile, whom it accuses of participating in activities that compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and affected regional security.

The measure was communicated in an official statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who noted that the sanctions include a ban on entering U.S. territory and the revocation of any current visas for both officials and their immediate family members.

According to the State Department statement, those affected "knowingly directed, authorized, funded, provided significant support to, and/or carried out activities that compromised critical telecommunications infrastructure and undermined regional security in our hemisphere."

National security arguments

The State Department said that the decision is part of the efforts of President Donald Trump's administration to protect national security and regional stability.

"These actions reaffirm President Trump’s commitment to protect America’s economic prosperity and national security interests in our region," Rubio said in the official statement.

The U.S. government also said it will continue to use "all available tools" to promote hemispheric security and hold accountable those it deems to be involved in destabilizing activities.

The sanctions are applied pursuant to sections 212(a)(3)(C) and 221(i) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, which empower the government to restrict or revoke visas for national security or foreign policy reasons.