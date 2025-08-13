The first National Guard troops are seen in Washington DC to combat the wave of violence in the capital

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de agosto, 2025

The nation's capital on Tuesday welcomed the first units of the National Guard, the start of a deployment ordered by President Donald Trump to bolster security in Washington, DC, amid a wave of violence reported by federal authorities.

The plan, part of a Trump administration offensive against crime, provides for the mobilization of up to 800 soldiers and some 850 federal agents and officers, Pentagon and White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. However, so far, it has not been specified how many troops entered the city on Tuesday amid the start of the deployment.

Images released by Axios showed military vehicles and National Guard personnel near the Washington Monument and the DC Armory, the concentration point for the troops. According to the Defense Department, between 100 and 200 members will join in this first phase of the plan, known as the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, to support the Metropolitan Police and federal agencies.

The operation is based on the invocation of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president in office to assume control of the Metropolitan Police for a maximum of 30 days. The White House, so far, does not rule out extending the deadline.

On the first day, federal and local authorities reported a total of 23 arrests, including suspects in homicide, weapons violations, and other felonies. Six illegal firearms were also seized, Karoline Leavitt confirmed.

For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel reported that the agency made 10 arrests along with its partners. According to the top official, the arrests included a warrant arrest related to a previous homicide charge, multiple cases of illegal weapons possession, several outstanding warrants for DUI, and an arrest for violating a restraining order.

"These are just a few examples — we are just getting started. Federal partners joined local police and arrested 23 in total. When you let good cops be cops they can clean up our streets and do it fast," he said.

On the first big push of FBI supporting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump initiative to make DC safe again, FBI reported 10 arrests with partners. These include:



-One arrest on a search warrant for a prior murder charge

-Multiple unlawful possession of firearms

-Multiple outstanding… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 12, 2025

Likewise, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser, who met with federal officials to coordinate the operation announced by Trump, reluctantly acknowledged that her administration must adapt to federal intervention despite not having requested it and criticizing it harshly in recent days.

"What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have," she said, praising the work of Police Chief Pamela Smith.

In parallel, groups of protesters mobilized under the slogan "Free DC" to reject President Trump's measure, accusing it of being excessive and outside the law.

The White House claims citizen support and maintains that the deployment seeks to "restore security" in the face of what it describes as a spike in gun violence, although some local figures show an apparent recent decline in certain violent crimes. The Trump administration also released crime figures for the capital, challenging the authorities' data.