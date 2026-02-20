Democrats pick Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to respond to Trump's State of the Union

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de febrero, 2026

Abigail Spanberger will be in charge of responding to Donald Trump's State of the Union address. The governor of Virginia was the Democratic Party's pick for a tradition that began in 1966. In turn, Alex Padilla, senator from California, will provide the official response in Spanish.

Spanberger was elected in November 2025, defeating Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears. During the campaign, she presented herself to voters as a moderate and emphasized her past at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). She focused on the cost of living for Virginians, speaking particularly about housing and rent.

However, since taking office, she has pushed a series of policies closer to the party's progressive wing. Among them is the cancellation of cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE).

Through a statement, the Virginia governor said that Americans "are contending with rising costs, chaos in their communities, and a real fear of what each day might bring." "Next week, I look forward to laying out what these Americans expect and deserve — leaders who are working hard to deliver for them," she added.

Spanberger was chosen by the Democratic Party to respond to the speech to be given by Trump on Feb. 24. Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic minority leader, said the governor "embodies the best of America as a mother, community leader and dedicated public servant."

"She stands in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who will lie, deflect and blame everyone but himself for his failed presidency on Tuesday evening," he added through a statement.

In addition, Spanberger will be the first Democratic governor to do so since Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, who also responded to a Trump speech.