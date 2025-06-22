'Fordow is gone': US bombs three of Iran's nuclear facilities

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 21 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. military carried out separate airstrikes against three of Iran's nuclear facilities, in what represents the country's first direct intervention in the armed conflict between Israel and the Islamic republic after nine days of fighting. In his Truth Social account, the Republican leader detailed that the facilities attacked were those of Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," Trump added, referring to the Iranian regime's most heavily fortified uranium enrichment facility, which was impossible for Israeli bombers to strike efficiently due to its depth.

The bombings against the nuclear facilities were carried out Sunday morning local time in Iran. The casualties of the attacks on the Iranian side are not known at this time. At the end of his message on Truth Social, Trump stressed that "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!"

Message to the nation

A few minutes after said post, Trump again made use of his social media account to inform that "at 10 pm" he would issue a message to the nation in which he would share details about the "successful military operation" carried out in the Persian country. Also, Trump commented that this was a "historic moment" for both the United States and Israel, adding that Iran should end the war immediately.