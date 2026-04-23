A Trump envoy proposes to FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the next World Cup

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de abril, 2026

In an unprecedented diplomatic, political and sports operation, a special envoy of President Donald Trump acknowledged that he asked FIFA to remove Iran from the upcoming World Cup to make room for four-time world champion Italy, the Financial Times revealed Wednesday.

The protagonist of the story is Paolo Zampolli, an Italian-American businessman and Trump's envoy for global alliances, who, according to the British daily, raised the swap of teams with both FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump in his role as host of the tournament to be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The central argument of Zampolli, according to the FT, would be the track record of the Italian team, which holds four world titles and is the second team, behind Brazil (5) that won the tournament more times along with Germany. According to Zampolli, the prestige of the Azurriwould be reason enough to earn a place in the World Cup after the Italian national team lost to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the key playoff match on penalties and crashed out of the tournament for the third consecutive time, the worst run in its history.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup," Zampolli told the Financial Times. "I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion."

A political gesture towards Meloni?

However, beyond the sporting issue, the British newspaper describes Zampolli's maneuver as an attempt to bridge the gap between Trump and the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, whose relationship is going through its worst moment since the two coincided in power.

The rift is public and was sparked by President Trump's public attacks against the Pope Leo XIV in the context of the war with Iran, which forced Meloni, one of the US president's most loyal European allies,to mark distance and call the comments "unacceptable."

Trump did not hide his disappointment almost instantly, giving interviews to Italian media where he described Meloni's stance on Iran as "truly unacceptable," criticizing Rome especially for allowing U.S. military aircraft to use a base in Sicily for resupply operations during bombing raids on Iran.

The World Cup move, describes the British media, thus appears as a sort of political peace offering.

An unrealistic proposal?

The problem with Zampolli's plan is that neither Iran nor FIFA seems willing to go along with it. According to the Financial Times, Tehran stated on Wednesday, confirming that it is ready for the World Cup and plans to participate normally. Iran has participated in the last three World Cups (2022, 2018, and 2014) and has a record of six appearances in total, with a negative record: 3 wins, 4 draws, and 11 losses. In 1998, it defeated the USA 2-1, and this year it will face New Zealand, Egypt, and Belgium in the group stage, an even group where it has a relatively good chance of advancing to the second round.

FIFA's position has also been clear, with Infantino insisting in various public appearances that the Iranian team, sportingly classified within the Asian quota, has earned a place in the competition and must play it. The White House, FIFA, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), and the Iranian Federation (FFIRI) did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the FT.

Is there a chance that FIFA will grant the quota to Italy?

Although it may seem unlikely, FIFA regulations provide a small window of opportunity for Zampolli's proposal to materialize should Iran, a country at war with the U.S., decide to decline to participate. Article 6.7 empowers the body to appoint, at its sole discretion, a replacement in the event that a participating federation withdraws.

Italy, currently ranked 12th in the world—the highest among World Cup absentees—would in that remote case be well positioned, although the logic of continental quotas (Iran occupies a place given to Asia) would rather point to other candidates from that confederation.

In fact, FIFA itself could be disadvantaged if it awards a place to Italy on a one-way basis in the hypothetical case that Iran does not participate. The decision could be seen as favoring a large and influential federation. So even if Iran does not play in the World Cup, the idea of Trump's special envoy remains, for the time being, far-fetched.