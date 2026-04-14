Trump criticizes Meloni for refusing to participate in war against Iran: ’I thought she had courage, but I was wrong’

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 14 de abril, 2026

President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her refusal to engage Italy in the war against the Iranian regime.

"I'm shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong," the president stated in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Meloni, leader of the Italian right-wing since 2022, has been one of the Trump administration's closest allies in Europe and often positions herself as a mediator between the divergent positions of Washington and European capitals.

Back-and-forth over war in the Middle East

The interview was published after Meloni deemed the president's criticism of Pope Leo XIV, to be “unacceptable.” The pope has repeatedly called for an end to the war in Middle East.

Trump responded to the Italian daily that the one who is "unacceptable" is Meloni herself, whom he accused of not caring that Iran may have a nuclear weapon.

"Because she doesn’t want to help us with NATO. She doesn’t want to help get rid of a nuclear armed Iran. Very sad… She’s much different than I thought," the president said.

Trump also rebuked the prime minister for not wanting Italy to get involved in the conflict, despite the fact that the country gets much of its oil from that region.

Tajani expresses loyalty, backs Meloni

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, wrote on X: "We are and remain staunch supporters of Western unity and steadfast allies of the United States, but this unity is built on mutual loyalty, respect, and frankness."

Tajani added that, until now, Trump considered Meloni a courageous person, and "he was not mistaken because she is a woman who never shies away from saying what she thinks."

"And on Pope Leo XIV she said exactly what all of us Italian citizens think. The Prime Minister with the Government defends and will always defend only and solely the interests of Italy," he stressed.