Spain and France are fine-tuning their aim ahead of the World Cup

Published by Israel Duro 9 de junio, 2026

Two of the big favorites to win the 2026 World Cup sharpened their their form ahead of the tournament's kickoff. Spain easily disposed of Peru 3-1 with a much more recognizable team than the one that stumbled against Iran last week, while France posted the same result against Northern Ireland with Olise's hat-trick.

One of the most intense debates in Luis de la Fuente's squad, that of goalkeeping, was resolved with the lineup that took on the Andeans: Athletic Club's goalkeeper, Unai Simón, will be in charge of defending the goal despite the presence in the team of players of the stature of David Raya, Champions League runner-up and Premier League champion with Arsenal and Joan García, of FC Barcelona.

Despite the absence of their star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Spain played a very vertical style of soccer during the first half that delighted the 45,845 spectators who filled the Cuauhtémoc stadium. At the helm of the team was Rodri Hernández, who appears to be in good shape for the tournament after the physical problems he has been experiencing.

Comfortable victory without stepping on the gas

With a lineup of playmakers, Spain took possession of the ball and, without being overworked, settled the match in the first half. Mikel Oyarzabal made the most of his status as La Roja's leading scorer in the tie by scoring 1-0 with a shot from outside the box after just two minutes, when the Peruvian team had not yet settled on the pitch.

Before halftime, the Spanish squad scored the second goal, scored by Pedri after a good play by Ferrán Torres. De la Fuente made a cascade of four changes at the start of the second half. The entry of Dani Olmo was the most celebrated by the Puebla fans. Yéremi Pino, one of the substitutes, made it 3-0 at 53' with an overhead kick that goalkeeper Pedro Gallese ended up deflecting into his own goal.

With the changes, the European champions lost the consistency of the first half and received the discount from a centralized attack that Jairo Vélez finished by shooting past goalkeeper David Raya.

Olise's performance for France

For their part, the reigning world runners-up crushed Northern Ireland thanks to a stellar performance by Olise. The Bayern Munich player, and the object of Real Madrid's desire, scored all three goals for Didier Deschamps' side, who are looking scary ahead of the start of the World Cup.

The Bleus came from losing 2-1 last Thursday to Côte d'Ivoire in their first match in preparation for the North American showpiece, in a game in which several of the regular starters were rested.

On this occasion, with the return of the two Parisian European champions, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, as well as Arsenal defender William Saliba, all three being rested last Thursday, the coach decided to start the eleven that will undoubtedly have the responsibility to start the World Cup on June 16 against Senegal in East Rutherford (New Jersey).