Platner’s victory takes the Democrats’ radical shift to the extreme

Published by Israel Duro 10 de junio, 2026

Not even the serious scandals that have derailed the final weeks of his campaign have prevented Graham Platner, a radical socialist oyster farmer with a murky past, from securing the nomination as the Democratic candidate for the Senate in Maine. Beyond the existing doubts about his suitability given his past behavior, his political stances represent another step down the slippery slope toward the far left of the Democratic Party. And he’s not the only one.

Since the primaries began, several radical figures have managed to prevail over more moderate options, marking the Democratic Party’s drift from moderation toward socialism. Backed by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the rest of "The Squad," as well as by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, these primaries threaten to flood Congress with radical leftists if Republican and undecided voters don’t stop it.

Resentment among Democratic strategists that his nomination could harm the party

Platner’s rise crosses many red lines that led many Democratic strategists to warn that his victory could jeopardize the Democratic Party’s ability to secure enough seats to retake the Capitol, particularly the Senate.

Added to his controversial Nazi tattoo on his chest, despite his childish claims that he didn’t know its meaning when he got it, are his outbursts wishing death upon U.S. military personnel and scandals involving sexting or sexual harassment, even while married. The former Marine has spent the last few days trying to appear remorseful for his “past mistakes” or deflecting blame.

A radical agenda beyond the scandals

Beyond the scandals, Platner’s platform is radical in itself, which has earned him the applause and support of what has been, until now, the most radical wing of the Democratic Party and of the independent Sanders. His calling card is that of an "opponent of the oligarchy," and his flagship policies include a tax on millionaires, limiting their political power, strengthening unions and placing limits on investment funds, particularly regarding home purchases, a measure that Trump himself has already implemented.

Furthermore, he advocates for the U.S. withdrawal from "useless wars," Medicare for All, so-called "reproductive rights," and the fight against "climate change." Additionally, he advocates for the dismantling of what he calls "the Democratic establishment."

Platner’s victory is not an isolated case in a radicalized Democratic Party

However, Platner’s victory is far from an isolated case in the Democratic primaries for the November midterms. Seizing the moment to present themselves as alternatives to Trump’s intense agenda, many radical candidates have managed to secure spots on the ballot that could grant them access to the Capitol in the next legislative session.

Such is the case, for example, with state Rep. Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District: backed by the Working Families Party and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rabb defeated the moderate front-runner Sharif Street, with a campaign centered on universal basic income, universal healthcare and an end to military aid to Israel.

A radical with past ties to Islamists, the 'number one enemy of parents'...

In New Jersey, Adam Hamawy, a U.S. Army veteran and plastic surgeon, won a simple majority of the votes in a multi-candidate race. His victory in November in this Democratic-leaning district is virtually assured. A pro-Palestinian organization invested large sums of money in ads supporting Hamawy, which helped him overcome criticism over his past ties to a well-known Islamist cleric.

Also in the Garden State, progressive Analilia Mejía, backed by Bernie Sanders and AOC, won a hard-fought Democratic primary in the 11th District and then successfully prevailed in the special congressional election, adding another distinctive progressive voice to the House of Representatives.

In California, the radical Scott Wiener, parents’ number one enemy, and socialist Connie Chan, who is backed by Nancy Pelosi, will vie for the seat vacated by the former speaker. In addition, Hispanic candidate Randy Villegas, a leftist, is currently leading Jasmeet Bains, the candidate officially endorsed by the party.

Mamdani tests his strength in the New York Democratic Party

In New York, Mamdani has also challenged the party’s state leaders by backing socialist candidates, even against some of the incumbent congressmen seeking reelection. This is the case, for example, with Brad Lander against Dan Goldman in the 10th District and, above all, with his endorsement of the socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier against Adriano Espaillat, an endorsement that has earned him the rebuke from the state party chairman Jay Jacobs.