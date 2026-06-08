Stacey King, three-time Chicago Bulls champion and iconic commentator, dies at 59

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de junio, 2026

Stacey King, a former NBA player and one of the most recognizable voices of the Chicago Bulls for more than two decades as a commentator, died Sunday at 59.

The Bulls team itself confirmed the news through a statement on its social media, where it described him as "a deeply beloved member of the Bulls family" and "one of the truly unique personalities" in the history of the organization.

"Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better," the statement highlighted.

Champion alongside Jordan and Pippen

King was a pivotal part of the Bulls' first three championships in the 1990s (1991, 1992 and 1993), playing as a reserve alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Stacey, a 6-foot-11 power forward, recorded averages of 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over his eight seasons as a professional player. After his stint with the Chicago Bulls, he continued his career with the Timberwolves, Heat, Celtics and Mavericks.

Stacey King leaves a legacy of generosity and closeness

After retiring as a player in 1997, he became one of the franchise's most popular commentators, known for his enthusiasm, iconic phrases and great closeness with fans.

"Beyond basketball, Stacey gave generously of his time and his heart to the Chicago community. He built meaningful relationships, supported countless charitable causes and made a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to know him. His kindness, generosity and spirit extended well beyond the game," the Chicago Bulls said in a statement.

The cause of death was not provided.