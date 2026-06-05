FIFA World Cup 2026: Giuliani guarantees ‘similar’ security level to Super Bowl

Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de junio, 2026

With just days to go before the start of the most anticipated sporting event of the year, the executive director of the White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Andrew Giuliani, provided the latest updates tied to security for the event, assuring that federal, state and local security forces are prepared for a unique challenge in the history of the sport.

In a press appearance held in Miami, Giuliani guaranteed that the authorities will be up to the task, doing their duty given the magnitude of an event such as the 2026 World Cup, while making reference to the country's 250th anniversary.

"It is an unbelievable opportunity to be able to show off American exceptionalism – true American greatness, the freedoms that America can bring not only to the United States but also to the rest of the world – over our first 250 years and also the great and incredible hope and promise that America has to offer over our next 250 years to the world, that we hope to continue to bring to all different corners of the world," said the top event organizer. "We are prepared to host the most watched sporting event in the history of mankind."

Same level of security as the Super Bowl

During his appearance, Giuliani gave details on some of the security measures that have been taken for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the 11 cities that will host the event. For example, the executive director of the White House Task Force reported that the Trump administration has allocated a budget item of $625 million in security grants.

That budget will fund overtime for state and local law enforcement, hire additional private security and purchase perimeter containment equipment, among other things. Giuliani assured that both the areas set aside for fans and the entrances to the 11 American stadiums that will host games will have a strict security protocol similar to the one implemented each season in the Super Bowl.

Press appearance by Andrew Giuliani. June 2026Credit: Miami Media Hub.

"We have an amazing story to tell of preparedness here for the World Cup. What people will see is you’ll see 78 games, 11 sites that will be set up similar, from a safety and security perspective, to the Super Bowl, which means you’ll see multiple perimeter checks for tickets," Giuliani said. "We want to make sure that anybody who is getting into and certainly near the stadium as well, that they have a ticket. That way we can prevent any security issues."

Drone protection

The executive director of the task force also spoke about the presence of drones. In this regard, Giuliani assured that all sites linked to the 2026 World Cup, whether stadiums or other venues, will have "protection" throughout the tournament. "Really, really amazing story to tell when you think that there will be over 150 sites protected against drones. So incredible, incredible progress there on a front that truly is an emerging threat to us," he said, warning that they could be shot down or confiscated.

Indeed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), one of the many agencies that will be tasked with ensuring security during the tournament, established a protocol to protect the airspace, prohibiting drones from flying over the stadiums and areas where fans will congregate in each of the venues. The main objective is to prevent attacks or other incidents with these devices, in addition to circumventing piracy in live broadcasts of the events.

The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11 with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico. The first match of the 78 to be played on U.S. soil will be played on June 12, where the United States will face Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif. The final will be held on July 19 at NYNJ Stadium.