Yankees lose Aaron Judge to a stress fracture

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de junio, 2026

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge will miss a significant number of games due to a stress fracture of the first rib on his right side, the Major League Baseball team said Thursday.

Judge will undergo further imaging tests in four to six weeks to determine the evolution of the injury and next steps, the Yankees reported, though they added that they expect him to return sometime this season.

The player will need a period of rest and limited activity while his recovery progresses.

In 2019, Judge suffered a stress fracture of the right first rib and a partially collapsed lung while attempting a diving catch.

The outfielder won his third American League Most Valuable Player award last season after connecting for 53 home runs and leading the majors with a .331 batting average.

However, he had missed the last three games while trying to identify the source of right shoulder discomfort that Yankees manager Aaron Boone said had plagued him for the past several weeks.