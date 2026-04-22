Pope Leo calls on young Africans to serve in their countries to improve them and avoid 'the understandable tendency to emigrate'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de abril, 2026

During his pastoral visit to Africa, Pope Leo XIV spoke to students at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé, Cameroon, and proposed a complex challenge to them, which could help their countries prosper because of them: stay, fight endemic corruption and improve their nations.

"In the face of the understandable tendency to migrate, which may lead one to believe that elsewhere a better future may be more easily found, I invite you, first and foremost, to respond with an ardent desire to serve your country and to apply the knowledge you are acquiring here to the benefit of your fellow citizens," the Holy Father said last Friday before students and professors at the institution founded in 1989 by the Association of Episcopal Conferences of Central Africa.

The pope said he understands the current situation that pushes millions of young Africans to seek opportunities outside the continent, a reality that includes war, widespread corruption, violence and poverty that affects more than a third of the population. However, he also insisted that the answer lies not only in immigration, but also in transforming countries through their young citizens.

"The greatness of a nation cannot be measured solely by the abundance of its natural resources, nor even by the material wealth of its institutions," Leon said. "No society, in fact, can flourish unless it is grounded in upright consciences, formed in the truth."

Also in Cameroon, the Catholic leader challenged African universities to form young people not only intellectually prepared, but with consciences that understand fairness and the importance of service, capable of leading the fight against the endemic corruption that affects all of Africa. During a Holy Mass at Japoma Stadium, Leo said, "Do not let yourselves be corrupted by temptations that waste your energies and do not serve the progress of society. Be the first face and hands that bring the bread of life to your neighbours, providing them with the food of wisdom and deliverance from all that does not nourish them, but rather obscures good desires and robs them of their dignity."

A message that also reaches the U.S.

Pope Leo's words in Cameroon quickly reached the United States, with several conservative media outlets—such as Fox News and the Daily Caller—echoing his statements. Leo XIV has been a consistent voice in defense of migrants since the beginning of his pontificate, criticizing on occasion the mass deportation policies pushed by the Trump administration. That stance has earned him direct friction with Washington, with President Trump himself recently calling him on Truth Social "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy."

The pope, however, wanted to lower tensions. "I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: 'Blessed are the peacemakers'," he told reporters. "I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that's possible."

Thus, his own appeal to young Africans can be conceived as a substantive proposal to address the causes of mass immigration, one of the main problems in the West, especially in Europe.

The pope's 11-day pastoral visit includes Angola, Algeria and Equatorial Guinea, and will continue through the end of the week.