US grants visas to Iranian players for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2026

The Department of State (DOS) has granted visas to the Iran national soccer players who will compete in the 2026 World Cup starting June 11.

The news was confirmed by the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, who has acted as a mediator in this matter.

"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup," Barrack wrote on social media.

"Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world," the diplomat added.

Despite FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirming that Iran would play the 2026 World Cup after qualifying, the national team's presence in the tournament was uncertain due to the war between the United States and Iran.

However, the bureaucratic formalities had yet to be completed. After months of talks and with the mediation of U.S. diplomacy, Washington finally granted visas to the Iranians so that they could play in the 2026 World Cup.