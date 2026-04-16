FIFA responds to New Jersey on transportation costs during 2026 World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2026

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) responded to New Jersey Governor, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, after she claimed that the sports organization should cover the cost of transportation for fans attending the stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the latest reports, NJ Transit - New Jersey's transportation provider - is considering charging more than $100 for a round-trip ticket from New York's Pennsylvania Station to MetLife Stadium, when it normally costs $12.90, eight times less.

A FIFA spokesman issued a statement - reported by The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton - in which he reminded Sherrill that the agreement reached between the sports body and the authorities stated that the price of transport would be the same as usual for all fans traveling to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup games at the stadiums.

"We are quite surprised by the NJ Governor’s approach today on fan transportation," the FIFA spokesperson said. "The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 FIFA adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: All Match Ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to Stadiums on match days."

"FIFA worked for years with host cities on transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation," the spokesperson added, further stating that "FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation."

Sherrill's words

Hours before FIFA's reaction, the governor of New Jersey posted a video on social media in which she assured that the sports body "does not provide a single dollar for transportation" during the celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In addition, Sherrill - who received the endorsement of other prominent members of the Democratic Party such as Senator Chuck Schumer - said that she is not going to "burden" the state’s taxpayers with a bill "for years."

"We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup. And while NJ TRANSIT is stuck with a $48 million bill to safely get fans to and from games, FIFA is making $11 billion. I’m not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come. FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don’t – I’m not going to let New Jersey get taken for one," Sherrill said.

New York/New Jersey Stadium (known commercially as MetLife Stadium) will host eight 2026 FIFA World Cup games, including the final.