New York Democrats ask FIFA to pay for public transit during 2026 World Cup

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de abril, 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is generating strong conflict in New York. As revealed by The Athletic, NJ Transit—the New Jersey transportation provider—is considering charging more than $100 for a round-trip ticket from New York's Pennsylvania Station to MetLife Stadium during tournament matches. The 18-mile trip normally runs $12.90, eight times less.

The news inflamed top Democrats New York, who pointed directly to FIFA as responsible and called for action by the agency to spare the state's taxpayers.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader and one of the most influential Democrats in Congress, released a harsh statement on 'X': "FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill."

FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer's World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill.



The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up… https://t.co/EhIxb69Jrc — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 14, 2026

The senator said the hosting agreement signed with host cities shifts additional transportation and security costs to states and municipalities, while FIFA retains revenue from tickets, television broadcasts and catering. "That is not a partnership, that is a shakedown," the Democratic leader said, demanding that FIFA assume transportation costs for host cities and states.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also weighed in, describing the proposed $100 fare as extremely expensive.

"The World Cup should be as affordable and accessible as possible. Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me. That’s not happening on the MTA," the governor said.

A more complex problem

For now, the drawbacks are not limited to the price of the train fare. According toThe Athletic, NJ Transit estimates that the total cost of operating services for the eight tournament games at MetLife—including the grand final—will amount to about $48,000,000, largely because of FIFA's stringent security requirements, which call for a much larger security perimeter than any event held in New Jersey.

The governor of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, has said that that million-dollar cost will not be paid by her state's taxpayers.

"We are not going to be paying for moving the people who are viewing the World Cup on the back of New Jersey taxpayers and New Jersey commuters," the governor said. That leaves, for now, NJ Transit with few options and one of them is to pass the bill on to those attending the games.

The hosting agreement signed between FIFA and U.S. host cities states that world soccer's governing body keeps the revenue from tickets, broadcasts, sponsorships and official parking. The cities, on the other hand, bear the costs of security, stadium adaptations and public transport. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has cited a report estimating that the U.S. economy will gain $30 billion by hosting the tournament, although several city executives have publicly questioned whether those numbers are realistic.