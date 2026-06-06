NBA Finals: Two Wembanyama miscues leave Spurs on the wire and catapult Knicks

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2026

Unique opportunity to return to the top 53 years later. The New York Knicks earned a valuable win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 104-105 at the Frost Bank Center in Texas and taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

After storming the Spurs' home arena in the first two games, the Knicks could claim their third Larry O'Brien Trophy if they win the next two games, which will be played at Madison Square Garden.

San Antonio, aware of how important it was to win after losing in the first round, came out all guns blazing, dominating the first 12 minutes and building a comfortable lead. However, the Spurs' level dropped in the second and third quarters, and the Knicks not only came back but also took the lead by a comfortable margin.

Incomprehensible mistakes by Wembanyama

In the fourth quarter, the Spurs improved and tied the score. Then came two decisive actions, both involving their star, Victor Wembanyama. With seconds remaining, a turnover and a missed mid-rang shot by the French center resulted in San Antonio's loss and, with it, New York's victory.

"Yeah, I let that game slip away. I blew it," said a self-critical Wembanyama after Game 2. "We didn't play well as a team and we needed to win that game. That game was ours."

"Am I going to regret it? Yes, absolutely, am I going to use that to motivate me and all of us in the next game? Absolutely," he added.

Towns prevailed

Wembanyama finished as the game's leading scorer with 29 points but was clearly outplayed by his counterpart: Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks' Dominican center delivered a dominant performance, especially inside the paint, where he outperformed the Frenchman. Towns finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds.

He was joined by Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, each of whom also scored 20 points.

Now, the Finals move to New York. Game 3 will be played at Madison Square Garden on Monday, where the Knicks could clinch the series and move within one win of winning the third Larry O'Brien Trophy in franchise history.