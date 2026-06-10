Comer warns that Ilhan Omar could face 'a lot of trouble' amid the federal fraud crackdown

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de junio, 2026

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar could be "in a lot of trouble" as a result of ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities and her possible involvement in "fraud schemes" in Minnesota.

In a recent interview on Miranda Devine's "Pod Force One" podcast, Comer indicated that his committee is closely reviewing both the financial disclosures of the Minnesota lawmaker and possible connections to cases of embezzlement of public funds, particularly the $250 million scam in the Feeding Our Future program, one of the largest child nutrition frauds in the country's history.

"I do think Ilhan Omar is in a lot of trouble," Comer told podcast host Miranda Devine. "You got a situation there where you look at some of the earmarks she requested for her district, they were for some of those fraudulent schemes," he added.

From the MEALS Act to the $250 million scam

Omar has been heavily criticized for promoting the MEALS Act of 2020, a law that significantly reduced oversight controls on school meal programs during the pandemic and laid the groundwork for the Feeding Our Future fraud.

Aimee Bock, the program’s founder and CEO, considered the ringleader of the fraud scheme, was convicted and sentenced in late May to more than 41 years in prison for this case. In addition, she must pay restitution of nearly $243 million to the federal government.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post conducted from the Sherburne County jail while awaiting her sentencing, Bock stated it was "hard to believe" that Omar was unaware of the irregularities that enabled the massive fraud involving funds intended for meals for low-income children.

Omar has categorically denied having any knowledge of or connection to the widespread fraud in Minnesota, and Comer noted that there is "no evidence that she benefited" financially from these schemes.

Omar’s mysterious net worth

Comer told Devine that another "big question mark" surrounding Omar is "how her net worth jumped to at least $6 million and then went back down to zero over a one year period." The Oversight Committee chairman questioned the explanation offered by the representative: "She's never really answered that other than saying she made a mistake."

Comer argued that it is very difficult to believe in a mistake of that magnitude, since the software used by lawmakers requires "triple verify" the data before submitting financial disclosures.

Comer confirmed that Omar is "under investigation" by the Department of Justice.

Ilhan Omar’s husband’s companies under scrutiny

The Oversight Committee chairman has been one of the most active in requesting documents related to the businesses of Omar's husband, Timothy Mynett, and companies such as eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC. In February, the lawmaker sent letters demanding detailed financial records in light of reported discrepancies in the valuations of these companies.

"The financial disclosure forms filed by your wife, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, reveal that the companies eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC —in which you hold interests— went from being worth up to $51,000 in 2023 to a value of up to $30 million in 2024. Since these companies do not publicly disclose their investors or the source of their capital, this sharp increase in value raises serious concerns that unknown individuals are investing with the possible aim of gaining influence over your wife," wrote Comer.

"Consequently, the Committee requires the submission of documents and communications related to the finances of eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC," the committee chairman added.