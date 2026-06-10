House GOP campaign chair predicts Republicans will gain seats in November midterms

Published by Misty Severi 10 de junio, 2026

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, R-NC, predicted Tuesday that his party will gain seats in the House in the 2026 midterms this November, highlighting how the congressional map favors the GOP.

The comment comes after multiple states launched redistricting efforts in the past year that have resulted in redrawn congressional districts ahead of November. The new maps swing 16 districts more toward Republicans, while just six swing more toward Democrats, according to The Hill.

“I’m very confident we’re going to hold the House,” the North Carolina Republican said at an “Axios AM Live” event. "In fact, I think we’ll pick up seats. The reason is, the map favors Republicans, and I was saying this a year ago, before redistricting and all that that went on.

"I think, with redistricting, gives us a little more of an edge on the map," he continued. "The seats that are up for grabs ... favor Republicans.”

Hudson also said he believes Republicans have advantages this year in fundraising and “candidate quality" over Democrats, stating that in "every metric you have in elections, we're ahead."

The chairman rejected criticism that the ongoing conflict in Iran could hurt the GOP's chance of keeping control of the House, noting that the economic pain Americans feel will be short-lived.

“What we have is a temporary situation because President Trump said we’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Hudson said. “The world is safer because of what President Trump has done in Iran."

Still, Hudson acknowledged that the midterms will be tight this year with fewer than 30 races determining control of the chamber.

“I mean, 435 seats, less than 30 are going to determine the majority, but in those 30 we’re poised to win,” he said.