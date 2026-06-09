Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de junio, 2026

There are just a few hours until the start of the biggest edition of the world’s premier tournament. The 2026 World Cup will feature one of the most striking generational contrasts in history, with the presence of veterans who need no introduction and are reluctant to hang up their boots, alongside young players who symbolize the future of soccer.

For many of these veterans, this is their last chance to compete in the tournament. In contrast, for most of the young players, the 2026 World Cup will be their starting point. Below is a list of players (by nationality) who will shine in North America.

Argentina: Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez and Nico Paz

There were few surprises in the "Albiceleste" roster. The most notable is the absence of Franco Mastantuono, one of the country’s top prospects. Nico Paz will be there, having shone in Italy’s Serie A despite his young age (21), as will Julián Álvarez (26), who is set to be the new leader on the field. The list is capped by Lionel Messi (38), who will face his final World Cup appearance in North America. The goal: to defend the title won in Qatar in 2022.

Brazil: Neymar Jr., Vinícius Jr. and Endrick

Injuries have prevented the "Canarinha" from fielding a stronger squad in North America. Despite the absences, the five-time champions will have several of their key players; among them, Vinícius Júnior (25), eager to redeem himself after a lackluster season at Real Madrid. At his side will be Neymar Júnior (34), called up by Carlo Ancelotti despite having been away from the elite for years, while Brazil’s youth will be represented by Endrick (19), ready to play in his first World Cup.

Mexico: Raúl Jiménez, Guillermo Ochoa and Gilberto Mora

This will be the third time Mexico has hosted the tournament—though on this occasion it shares the spotlight—and the goal is none other than to give its fans a historic moment of joy. "El Tri" will seek World Cup glory with a mix of youth and experience ready to give it their all. Standouts on the roster include veterans Raúl Jiménez (35) and Guillermo Ochoa (40), two players with long careers in European soccer. The generational contrast will be provided by Gilberto Mora (17), who will be the youngest player at the 2026 World Cup.

United States: Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah and Ricardo Pepi

Christian Pulisic shoots on goal against Germany. June 2026dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP.

The United States has a lot at stake in "its" World Cup; primarily, the opportunity to confirm the definitive growth of its soccer. To that end, Mauricio Pochettino has put together a roster packed with talent established in Europe’s elite leagues. The team’s main star will once again be Christian Pulisic (27), who will be supported in attack by Timothy Weah (26)—son of Liberian legend George Weah—and the promising Ricardo Pepi (23).

Spain: Rodri Hernández, Lamine Yamal and Pedri González

Many analysts and fans see Spain as the clear favorite, a prediction that is backed by artificial intelligence. This status is largely due to players such as Lamine Yamal (18), who despite his extreme youth has already established himself among the best in the world. Alongside the FC Barcelona player, the Spanish squad features pillars such as Pedri González (23) and Rodri Hernández (29) as they seek to reclaim the glory the Spanish team achieved in South Africa 2010.

Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Vitinha and Bernardo Silva

Looking at the list of 26 players Portugal is taking to the 2026 World Cup is daunting. The star-studded roster will try to bring home the country’s first title. The Portuguese squad will be captained by the evergreen Cristiano Ronaldo (41), who faces his last chance to be crowned champion in this tournament with his scoring instinct intact. Alongside him are standout players such as Vitinha (26), a key player in Paris Saint-Germain’s success in the Champions League this season, and the undisputed Bernardo Silva (31).

France: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise

Dethroned in Qatar in 2022, "Les Bleus" aim to reclaim the throne in North America. They have no shortage of reasons to be confident; like Portugal, France’s roster is intimidating, featuring a dream squad that still retains the backbone of the team that was crowned champion in Russia 2018. At the helm will be Kylian Mbappé (27), serving as captain and a key figure. The Real Madrid player will be flanked by Ousmane Dembélé (29), fresh Ballon d'Or winner, and Michael Olise (24), one of the most talked-about and in-form players on the current scene.

Germany: Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz

Since reaching the pinnacle in Brazil in 2014, the trajectory of the "Mannschaft" has been in freefall. North America presents itself as a golden opportunity to halt this institutional and sporting crisis. Germany will seek redemption led by Joshua Kimmich (31), who will be supported by Jamal Musiala (23), eager to return to his best form after a string of injuries. Also joining the German cause will be Florian Wirtz (23), who arrives with the challenge of rediscovering his form after a lackluster season.

England: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka

Harry Kane during a match with the English national team. October 2025NurPhoto via AFP.

Despite the controversy surrounding England’s roster—marked by the number of stars left off the list—the "Three Lions" still have more than enough reasons to be title contenders. The main reason is Harry Kane (32), one of the deadliest strikers on the planet and, for many, the best in his position. England’s attacking hopes are rounded out by the talent of Jude Bellingham (22) and the pace of Bukayo Saka (24), who are set to be his key partners in attack.

Norway: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth and Martin Odegaard

Norway is poised to be the big surprise of the 2026 World Cup for purely soccer-related reasons. The Nordic nation boasts the best squad in its history, a golden generation ready to break the mold and reach new heights in North America. Its main stalwart is Erling Haaland (25), a beast in the box capable of finding the back of the net with every touch. The attack will be rounded out by another "giant" in the box, Alexander Sorloth (30), while the midfield will be led by the talented Martin Odegaard (27).