Published by Alejandro Baños 5 de junio, 2026

The starting whistle is getting closer and closer and the excitement is already in the air. The 2026 World Cup is not just any tournament: it is the biggest event in history, and the United States is preparing to be the main stage for an unforgettable party. Crossing the Atlantic or the Pacific to support your national team is every fan's dream, but organizing a trip of this magnitude in the North American giant can become a real challenge if you don't plan ahead.

If you already have your tickets or are finishing packing your bags, take a deep breath - traveling to the U.S. to watch the 2026 World Cup? These are the 16 essential tips offered by the authorities to have the best experience.

16 tips to have the best experience at the 2026 World Cup

