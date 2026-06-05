Traveling to the USA to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here are 16 must-know tips for the best experience
Preparing for your trip to watch the 2026 World Cup? Discover the 16 essential tips on visas, security, etc., to have the best experience in the USA.
The starting whistle is getting closer and closer and the excitement is already in the air. The 2026 World Cup is not just any tournament: it is the biggest event in history, and the United States is preparing to be the main stage for an unforgettable party. Crossing the Atlantic or the Pacific to support your national team is every fan's dream, but organizing a trip of this magnitude in the North American giant can become a real challenge if you don't plan ahead.
If you already have your tickets or are finishing packing your bags, take a deep breath - traveling to the U.S. to watch the 2026 World Cup? These are the 16 essential tips offered by the authorities to have the best experience.
16 tips to have the best experience at the 2026 World Cup
- Get a FIFA PASS. If you need a U.S. visa and do not have one yet, apply now. The U.S. has reduced wait times for fans who wish to visit for the tournament. Ticket holders can also gain prioritized access to U.S. visa appointments via the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (PASS). For more information, visit www.state.gov/fifa-world-cup-26-visas.
- Travel like a pro. Questions about U.S. airport security? Text AskTSA at 275-872, message @AskTSA on X or Facebook Messenger, or call the TSA Contact Center at +1 866-289-9673.
- Avoid a red card. Start with an empty bag, avoid prohibited items, and check TSA's "What Can I Bring" and "Travel Checklist" Note: It is illegal for foreign visitors entering the U.S. under a nonimmigrant visa to ship, transport, receive, or possess any firearm or ammunition. Weapons are strictly banned at stadiums.
- Make your arrival and entry faster. Apply now to become a member of a Trusted Traveler Program and enjoy more efficient entry into the U.S. Find more entry tips to arrive prepared at www.cbp.gov/fifa and ask your questions to a virtual assistant at https://askcompass.cbp.gov/.
- Respect the referees. Pack your patience and team spirit - cooperate with transportation, safety, and security personnel for a winning journey. Unruly behavior is unacceptable and can result in delays, penalties, or arrest. Plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling to and from events. Increased screening, traffic, and crowd management measures are in place to protect public safety. Cooperation helps keep events running smoothly.
- Stay penalty free. U.S. laws apply to both domestic and international travelers. Foreign visitors should carry proper documentation, including a passport and visa (where relevant), and follow all federal, state, and local laws.
- Don't get benched: Leave your drone at home! Drones are strictly prohibited near airports, stadiums, and World Cup event venues. Unauthorized drones may be intercepted and destroyed, and drone operators can be criminally prosecuted or fined. Learn more at FAA.gov.
- Keep your eye on the ball. Follow news sources from the event city, review venue safety information and medical tent locations, and monitor weather conditions. Carry a government-issued ID, medical information, and emergency contacts in case of illness or injury. Have an exit plan and identify where you would go in an emergency. Go to ready.gov to download the FEMA app to get alerts about the areas you are visiting and to learn more about staying safe in large gatherings.
- Don't be afraid to blow the whistle. Be aware of your surroundings and inform law enforcement of anything suspicious: If you see something, say something.
- Stay alert on defense. Be cautious of petty theft, especially in crowded areas, and avoid areas that seem unsafe. Avoid taxi scams and use official taxi services or ride-share apps for safer transportation.
- Watch out for scams. Don't click on anything in an unsolicited email or text message and carefully examine the email address, URL, and spelling used in any correspondence. Never open an email attachment from someone you don't know, and be wary scanning OR codes from untrusted emails and from signs, posters, flyers, or other physical locations.
- Play by the rules. Remain vigilant about the dangers of illicit drugs. Fentanyl is being mixed with methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin or pressed into counterfeit prescription pills. Someone can take fentanyl and not know it until it's too late. Just two milligrams of fentanyl - enough to fit on the tip of a pencil - can be deadly. Learn more about the One Pill Can Kill Campaign at DEA.gov/onepill.
- Avoid the offside trap. Protect yourself from counterfeit goods and memorabilia. Buy only from official retailers, verify on line sellers before making payments, and be cautious of prices that seem too good to be true. Visit www.cbp.gov for more information on the dangers of counterfeit products and how to avoid consumer fraud.
- Kick off your journey, one state at a time. Get inspired to travel through iconic cities, explore historic landmarks, and experience unforgettable hospitality at https://www.visittheusa.com/football/.
- Extra time included. Buckle up and roam the USA's highways with the Great American Road Trip. Plan your next adventure at https://www.visittheusa.com/road-trips/.
- Park the bus at one of our national parks. From majestic landscapes to must-see historic treasures, start planning your next unforgettable journey at Visit a National Park During FIFA World Cup 2026™ (U.S. National Park Service).