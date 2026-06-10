Inflation rose to 4.2% annually in May, its highest level in three years

Inflation stood at 4.2% annually in May dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de junio, 2026

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% on an annual basis in May. According to official data, this is the highest level since April 2023.

In April, inflation stood at 3.8% year-over-year.

Additionally, in a statement, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that core inflation rose across all items by 2.9% over the 12 months ending in May.

Core inflation includes all goods except for volatile food and energy prices.

In the case of food, the CPI rose by 0.2% in May, while energy surged by 3.9%, reflecting the economic consequences of the conflict in the Middle East.

Over the past 12 months, the energy index rose by 23.5%