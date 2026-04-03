US pilot still missing in Iran after first downing of US warplane over Iranian territory

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 3 de abril, 2026

The U.S. Army was searching Friday for an airman missing in southwestern Iran after an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down in what is the first confirmed downing of a U.S. warplane over Iranian territory since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

The incident, which also resulted in the loss of an A-10 Warthog and damage to twoBlack Hawk helicopters during rescue efforts, represents the most tangible blow Iran has dealt to U.S. aircraft in more than a month of war.

What happened?

The F-15E, a biplace fighter from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath, UK, went down over Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, in the southwest of the country. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the downing, claiming to have employed a new, advanced air defense system. Iranian media published photographs ofthe wreckage, which an expert consulted by NBC News identified as compatible with an F-15, also noting the markings of the 48th Fighter Wing.

One of the two crew members was located and rescued. The other remains missing. The search effort further complicated the day: an A-10 Thunderbolt Warthog, participating in the operation was hit by Iranian fire, managed to reach Kuwaiti airspace, and crashed there after the ejection of its pilot, who was unhurt. Two Black Hawk helicopters were also hit during the rescue, although their crews were uninjured.

Iran offers reward for crew

An Iranian regional governor issued a public appeal to local residents to find the F-15E crewmen and promised a reward. Representatives of local merchants put the equivalent of $60,000 on the table. State media urged the population to hand over any "enemy pilots" to the authorities, and the semi-official Mehr agency published videos it said showed locals firing at U.S. helicopters.

The Revolutionary Guard further claimed to have destroyed an F-35 over the center of the country using a new air defense system. U.S. Central Command acknowledged that an F-35 made an emergency landing on March 19, but did not confirm that it was the result of an Iranian attack.

Trump: "It's war"

Asked by NBC News about whether the shoot-down would affect negotiations to end the conflict, President Donald Trump recalled that these situations can happen during a war conflict. "No, not at all. No, it's war." The president declined to go into details about the rescue operation and, instead of referring to the incident on Truth Social, posted a message about Iranian oil: "Anybody want the oil?"

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that Trump had been informed of the incident.

The episode, which is already generating global repercussions, calls into question the narrative of absolute air superiority that Washington and Israel had projected in recent weeks. Just days ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had claimed that Iranian air defenses were so deteriorated that the United States was sending B-52 bombers over the country. The downing of the F-15E - a smaller, faster, and more maneuverable aircraft than the B-52s, and therefore a more difficult target—relatively complicates that narrative.

Iran, for its part, has maintained its ability to strike back despite weeks of bombing. Meanwhile, the conflict continues to expand, with Kuwait reporting drone strikes on a refinery and a desalination plant, and in Abu Dhabi debris from an aerial intercept caused a fire in a gas field. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 1,606 civilians, including 244 children, have been killed in Iran since the start of the war. U.S. casualties total 13 military personnel killed.

From Washington, Trump's posture remains one of maximum pressure, threatening to destroy Iranian power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.