'We are held hostage by a mafia': Spaniards decry corruption in the PSOE and call for Pedro Sánchez's resignation

Demonstration against the government of Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. File image NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de mayo, 2026

New protests against Pedro Sánchez erupted in Spain. On Saturday, a massive demonstration in Madrid demanded the resignation of the prime minister over numerous corruption cases that have directly implicated the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE).

The demonstration, called "March for Dignity" and led by the organization Spanish Civil Society, carried the slogan "Sánchez resign now!" and brought together thousands of people in the Spanish capital.

It was called after the indictment of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former prime minister of Spain, in the case known as Case Plus Ultra. The justice system brought charges against him for crimes such as influence peddling, placing him at the head of a criminal organization.

Abascal, leader of VOX: "Spain is held hostage by a corrupt mafia"

Within the wide range of proclamations of the demonstrators, there were those of "he is not a prime minister, he is a criminal" and rejections of the immigration policy being implemented by the government of Sánchez.

There were also demands for the dismissal of the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Among those at the demonstration was Santiago Abascal. The leader of the conservative VOX party accused Sánchez's government of being "a corrupt mafia" that is holding the country "hostage."

"Spain is held hostage by a corrupt mafia that is impoverishing citizens and promoting a migratory invasion," Abascal told the media, adding that the prime minister "is going to do everything necessary to delay the calling of elections" to "perpetuate himself in power."