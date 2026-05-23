Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de mayo, 2026

The member countries of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) failed to reach an agreement to reaffirm the objectives of disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear arsenals.

Negotiations that lasted four weeks.

"Despite all our efforts, I understand that the conference is not in a position to reach an agreement on its substantive work," detailed Do Hung Viet, chairman of the NPT conference.

After that, the Vietnamese diplomat declined to submit for consideration the text, which had undergone several revisions. The conference was intended to review the historic agreement, which has been in force since 1970.

The latest version of the text, according to AFP, merely stated that Iran must never develop nuclear weapons.

According to the United Nations (UN), the nine countries with declared nuclear weapons are: The United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, India, France, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea.