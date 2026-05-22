DRC: WHO raises risk of Ebola epidemic to 'very high' with 177 suspected deaths

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de mayo, 2026

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided Friday to raise the risk level of the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from "high" to "very high," its highest category at the national level.

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the epidemic is "spreading rapidly" in the African country. So far 82 cases and seven deaths have been confirmed, although authorities are investigating about 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.

WHO maintains the risk as "high" regionally and "low" globally. In neighboring Uganda, the situation is stable, with only two confirmed cases and one death reported.

Outbreak spreads in war zone between Army and M23

The disease is mainly concentrated in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, an area complicated by armed conflict, as the front line between the Congolese Army and the M23 rebel group, supported by Rwanda, divides the region. As reported by AFP, this situation has generated serious difficulties for the health response, even causing scenes of chaos especially in the province of Ituri, where the main outbreak is located.