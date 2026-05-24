Trump says US will not rush to a deal with Iran

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de mayo, 2026

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had told U.S. negotiators "not to rush to a deal" with Iran, amid expectations that an agreement to end the Middle East war was near.

"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."

The president's comments came after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was possible that a deal with Iran could be announced Sunday that would formally end the war in the Middle East, and insisted that the goals had been achieved.

"I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blockaded in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack.

The agreement would also start a "process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon," he added.