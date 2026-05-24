Riquelme presents his candidacy for Real Madrid election

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de mayo, 2026

Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme confirmed on Saturday that he will run against Florentino Pérez in the Real Madrid presidential election, as he formally presented his candidacy.

"Today is a very important day for Real Madrid: after 20 years, people are going to be able to vote," Riquelme said as he left the club's offices after submitting the paperwork.

Pérez has been in charge since 2009 without anyone running against him until now.

If Real Madrid's electoral board accepts Riquelme's candidacy as valid, the campaign period will begin and election is expected to be held approximately two weeks later.

Riquelme, 37, a businessman in the renewable energy sector, has acted swiftly after Pérez unexpectedly called elections on May 12, which gave a short window for candidates to run.

Riquelme, president of Cox Water and Energy Group, is the first person to run against construction magnate Pérez since 2004.

Pérez, 79, was first elected Real Madrid president in 2000, during which time he oversaw the Galacticos era before resigning in 2006.

He returned in 2009, when he was the only candidate, and was reelected unopposed in 2013, 2017, 2021 and 2025.