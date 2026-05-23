A terrorist trained by Iran's Revolutionary Guard plotted to assassinate Ivanka Trump to avenge Soleimani's death

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 22 de mayo, 2026

A suspected terrorist trained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guardwouldhave planned to assassinate Ivanka Trump as part of a twisted plot to avenge the death of her mentor, Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, gunned down by the United States six years ago.

This was revealed by the New York Post, which identified the suspect as Mohammad Baqer Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi recently captured. According to the New York newspaper, Al-Saadi would have made an "oath" to kill the daughter of President Donald Trump and even had a floor plan of his residence in Florida. The Iraqi national targeted the presidential family in response to the death of Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

According to a source quoted by the Post, after the death of the Iranian commander, Al-Saadi repeated to his entourage that it was necessary to kill Ivanka to "burn down the house of Trump" in the same way that, in his view, the president had set his own on fire. The media outlet noted that the suspect went so far as to post on the social network 'X' a map showing the Florida enclave where Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, own a home valued at $24 million, accompanied by a threat in Arabic warning that neither palaces nor the Secret Service would protect Americans.

Al-Saadi, described as a senior figure in Iraqi-Iranian terrorist circles, was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and subsequently extradited to the United States.The Justice Department charges him with 18 attacks and attempted attacks committed in Europe and the United States, the Post detailed. They include the arson attack on a Bank of New York Mellon headquarters in Amsterdam, the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London and a shooting outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto, as well as attacks on a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, and the burning of a house of worship in Rotterdam.

According to sources consulted by the newspaper, Al-Saadi was close to Soleimani, whom he saw as a father figure after the death of his own father, Iranian Brigadier General Ahmad Kazemi, in 2006. Raised in Baghdad, he was sent to Tehran to train with the Revolutionary Guard and later set up a travel agency specializing in religious pilgrimages that allegedly served as a front for him to connect with terrorist cells around the world.

The Post highlighted a striking feature in one figure in his profile: his intense activity on social networks. The suspect posted selfies next to tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, as well as images of him kayaking or posing in front of a missile with his hand over his heart. The federal indictment also includes photographs - released by Al-Saadi himself - in which he appears consulting maps and equipment with Soleimani in what appears to be a military facility.

The suspected terrorist, who is also credited with links to the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, remains in solitary confinement at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, the same prison that houses other high-profile inmates. The White House did not respond to the New York Post's request for comment on the plot.