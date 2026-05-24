Trump's strategic victory: Iran gives in and will hand over its enriched uranium to halt US bombardment

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 23 de mayo, 2026

The Trump administration's military tough stance has cemented a crucial breakthrough in Middle East security. As American officials confirmed to the New York Times, Iran's regime has formally committed to give up its entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The initial announcement of the pact, made by President Donald Trump, contemplates not only the pacification of the area but also the immediate reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a triumph of the diplomacy of force in the face of global instability.

The breakthrough comes at a time of maximum tension, after Washington put on the table operational military plans ready to execute.

Tehran's capitulation represents a drastic turnaround, given that the Islamic authorities had flatly refused to include their nuclear assets in the first phase of the talks, pretending to postpone the debate to gain maneuvering time.

The weight of Washington's military ultimatum

The Iranian negotiators' change of position responds to the White House's zero tolerance for the regime's traditional delaying tactics.

The U.S. emissaries communicated through international intermediaries that, if the immediate delivery of the atomic material was not agreed upon at the initial stage, the United States would terminate the diplomatic trackto proceed with a comprehensive aerial destruction campaign.

The Pentagon had already designed tactical optionsfor President Trump to authorize bombing with anti-bunker shells against the nuclear complex in Isfahan, a place where the dictatorship is presumed to keep most of its resources underground. This facility had already been hit by U.S. Tomahawk missileslast June.

Faced with the imminent risk of a total devastation of its military infrastructure, and after evaluating high-risk alternatives such as a joint commando raid, economic and wartime pressure forced the clerics to give in on major U.S. demands.

The future of the Iranian atomic arsenal and frozen funds.

According to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) records, Iran possesses an inventory of approximately 970 pounds of 60% enriched uranium.

Although the specific technical details on the delivery mechanism will be settled at the next working tables, the options evaluated contemplate the transfer of the material to a third country or its chemical reconversion to harmless enrichment levels, impossible to use for the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

To ensure compliance with the agreement, the White House will maintain strict control over economic incentives The agreement provides for the conditional release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen abroad.

However, U.S. officials specified that access to the bulk of these resources, earmarked for a reconstruction fund administered by Washington and its allies, will only be released progressively as Iran ratifies its definitive exit from the nuclear program.