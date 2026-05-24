Chicago: Investigation after 5 police officers were hit with car during mass gathering
The situation occurred around 4 a.m. in the area of Roosevelt and Loomis, where officers were called by a gathering of teenagers and young people.
Five Chicago police officers were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a car ran over several officers during a police operation in the western part of the city.
The situation was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of Roosevelt and Loomis, where officers went because of a gathering of teenagers and young adults, NBC Chicago reported.
According to police, a blue sedan was traveling in the wrong direction when it struck several officers who were dispersing the crowd. The vehicle ended up off the road after hitting a pole and a fence.
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Authorities detained the driver, an 18-year-old who was not injured. A firearm was found inside the car.
The five injured officers were transported to area hospitals and reported in stable condition.
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In addition, a video recorded by a citizen showed numerous young people gathered near the Abla Homes section during the early hours of Sunday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.