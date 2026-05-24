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Chicago: Investigation after 5 police officers were hit with car during mass gathering

The situation occurred around 4 a.m. in the area of Roosevelt and Loomis, where officers were called by a gathering of teenagers and young people.

(VOZ / Christian Camacho)

(VOZ / Christian Camacho)

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

Five Chicago police officers were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a car ran over several officers during a police operation in the western part of the city.

The situation was reported around 4 a.m. in the area of Roosevelt and Loomis, where officers went because of a gathering of teenagers and young adults, NBC Chicago reported.

According to police, a blue sedan was traveling in the wrong direction when it struck several officers who were dispersing the crowd. The vehicle ended up off the road after hitting a pole and a fence.

Authorities detained the driver, an 18-year-old who was not injured. A firearm was found inside the car.

The five injured officers were transported to area hospitals and reported in stable condition.

Memorial Day

Mass gatherings of young people have been a cause for concern for local authorities over the Memorial Day weekend. Days before this incident, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling stated that the city's goal is to act preemptively to these types of events.

In addition, a video recorded by a citizen showed numerous young people gathered near the Abla Homes section during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

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