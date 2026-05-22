China restricts drug precursor exports to North America

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de mayo, 2026

(AFP) China on Friday imposed controls on the export to North America of three chemicals used to make drugs, in the heat of growing cooperation by Washington and Beijing against drug trafficking.

From now on, it will be necessary to obtain licenses from government agencies to export these chemicals to the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The vast majority of the precursors used to manufacture fentanyl, a highly potent opioid that has sparked a deadly drug epidemic in the U.S., come from China.

China in the fentanyl supply chain

Washington had maintained a 10% tariff on Chinese goods in retaliation for the country's alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain.

Beijing's new restrictions came a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Donald Trump met in Beijing, where they attempted to stabilize the two countries' troubled relations.