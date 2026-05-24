Nasire Best, the suspect in the shooting near the White House, claimed to be Jesus Christ

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de mayo, 2026

The name of Nasire Best began circulating on Saturday following the shooting outside a Secret Service checkpoint near the White House in Washington, D.C. The 21-year-old, originally from Maryland, died after clashing with federal agents with a gun.

According to media outlets including the New York Post, Best had a criminal record and claimed to be "Jesus Christ." The tabloid claimed that the young man had been arrested before for incidents linked to the White House and that a court order had been issued to keep him away from the presidential compound.

A history of incidents with the Secret Service.

The attacker arrived at the checkpoint located on 17th Street, pulled a gun from a bag and opened fire on the agents guarding the area. In response, Secret Service members repelled the shooting attack and shot Best, who died while being transported to George Washington Hospital.

In the midst of the shooting, one person in the vicinity was hit by gunfire and was transported to a hospital, where he remains under medical observation. Federal authorities are investigating whether the injuries were caused by the attacker's shots or by the subsequent exchange of fire with the agents. The Secret Service confirmed that none of its officers were injured during the response.