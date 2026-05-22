Claudia Sheinbaum criticizes indictment of Raúl Castro: 'What's the point?'

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2026

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, criticized the indictment of Raúl Castro, questioning the actions of the Trump Administration and pointing out that that for which the former dictator is accused of in Cuba occurred "30 years ago."

"What sense does it make that at this moment they accuse a person for something that happened 30 years ago?" said Sheinbaum in a press conference held this Friday. "This happened 30 years ago, imagine that."

"There has historically been an interferenceist vision of the United States, it is not from now," indicated the president of Mexico. "It is a vision that they can influence other countries. We don't agree with that vision in the case of Cuba."

On May 19, the United States formally charged Castro with murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens and destruction of aircraft, in connection with the shooting down of two planes belonging to the non-profit organization Brothers to the Rescue in 1996.

In that attack, four people were killed. A third plane, carrying the organization's leader, José Basulto, escaped.

Trump and Rubio's words after Raúl Castro's indictment

After the indictment was made official, President Donald Trump assured that the filing of charges against Cuba's former dictator was "a very important moment." Soon after, the tension between Washington, D.C. and Havana increased, and the Pentagon sent the Strike Group of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the Caribbean Sea.

For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States continues to be totally "focused" on changing Cuba, eliminating the communist system from its structure. "Their economic system doesn't work. It's broken, and you can't fix it with the current political system that's in place," the diplomacy chief remarked.

In the opposite position, Cuba's current dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called the court decision against Castro a "political action," stating that the United States "lies and manipulates," while labeling Brothers to the Rescue as a "narco-terrorist organization."