LIVE | Rubio says Trump's disappointment with NATO over Iran must be 'addressed'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de mayo, 2026

In recent hours, negotiations to end the war in Iran have shown partial progress but remain surrounded by tension. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that there are "some good signs" but that he does not want to be "get ahead of [him]self" regarding the Pakistan-mediated talks, as the Iranian regime analyzes the latest U.S. proposal on its nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz. However, key disagreements remain. Iran is seeking to impose a system of tolls on the strait, something Washington has called "unacceptable."

President Trump has maintained a mixed tone. On one hand, he claimed that negotiations are in the "final stages" and that he postponed a planned attack at the request of Gulf countries. On the other, he warned that all military options remain on the table and that the U.S. is ready to act if an acceptable agreement is not reached. Republicans in the House of Representatives canceled a vote on war powers to avoid limiting Trump, reflecting internal divisions in Washington.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

07:29 am. Oil prices and stock markets rise as investors assess peace prospects 15:25 22/05/2026 15:33 22/05/2026 Middle East, while also noting mixed business results and some positive economic data.



European stocks posted solid midday gains after Asia closed the week higher. World oil prices rose about two percent and the dollar advanced against its major rivals.



Brent oil (North Sea): UP 2.4 percent to $105.07 per barrel

(North Sea): UP 2.4 percent to $105.07 per barrel West Texas Intermediate : UP 1.8% to $98.13 per barrel

: UP 1.8% to $98.13 per barrel London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3% to 10.475.12 points

- FTSE 100: UP 0.3% to 10.475.12 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3% to 8,112.65 points

- CAC 40: UP 0.3% to 8,112.65 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7% to 24.772.74 points

- DAX 30: UP 0.7% to 24.772.74 points Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7% to 63.339.07 points (close)

- Nikkei 225: UP 2.7% to 63.339.07 points (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9% to 25.606.03 points (close)

- Hang Seng: UP 0.9% to 25.606.03 points (close) Shanghai - Composite : UP 0.9% to 4,112.90 points (close)

: UP 0.9% to 4,112.90 points (close) New York - Dow Jones : UP 0.6% to 50.285.66 points (close)

: UP 0.6% to 50.285.66 points (close) Euro/dollar : DOWN to 1.1598 (vs. 1.1622 on Thursday)

: DOWN to 1.1598 (vs. 1.1622 on Thursday) Pound/dollar : DOWN to 1.3422 (vs. 1.3439)

: DOWN to 1.3422 (vs. 1.3439) Dollar/yen : UP to 159.12 (vs. 158.91)

: UP to 159.12 (vs. 158.91) Euro/pound: DOWN to 86.42 (vs. 86.48) Oil prices and stock markets soared Friday as traders tracked news about the prospects for peace in the, while also noting mixed business results and some positive economic data.European stocks posted solid midday gains afterclosed the week higher. World oil prices rose about two percent and the dollar advanced against its major rivals.

05:32 am. UAE sees "50-50" chance of U.S.-Iran deal on Hormuz 15:02 22/05/2026 15:33 22/05/2026 A seniorUnited Arab Emirates official said Friday that there is a "50-50" chance that the United States and Iran will reach a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Iranian leaders "missed many opportunities over the years because of a tendency to overestimate their cards," commented Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to Emirati President Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Prague on the sidelines of the Globsec security conference.



"I hope they don't start again this time," added the Emirati, whose oil-rich country hosts U.S. military facilities.