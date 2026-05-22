LIVE | Rubio says Trump's disappointment with NATO over Iran must be 'addressed'
Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that there are "some good signs" but that he does not want to be "get ahead of [him]self" regarding the Pakistan-mediated talks, as the Iranian regime analyzes the latest U.S. proposal on its nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
In recent hours, negotiations to end the war in Iran have shown partial progress but remain surrounded by tension. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that there are "some good signs" but that he does not want to be "get ahead of [him]self" regarding the Pakistan-mediated talks, as the Iranian regime analyzes the latest U.S. proposal on its nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz. However, key disagreements remain. Iran is seeking to impose a system of tolls on the strait, something Washington has called "unacceptable."
President Trump has maintained a mixed tone. On one hand, he claimed that negotiations are in the "final stages" and that he postponed a planned attack at the request of Gulf countries. On the other, he warned that all military options remain on the table and that the U.S. is ready to act if an acceptable agreement is not reached. Republicans in the House of Representatives canceled a vote on war powers to avoid limiting Trump, reflecting internal divisions in Washington.
Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Oil prices and stock markets rise as investors assess peace prospects
European stocks posted solid midday gains after Asia closed the week higher. World oil prices rose about two percent and the dollar advanced against its major rivals.
- Brent oil (North Sea): UP 2.4 percent to $105.07 per barrel
- West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.8% to $98.13 per barrel
- London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3% to 10.475.12 points
- Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3% to 8,112.65 points
- Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.7% to 24.772.74 points
- Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.7% to 63.339.07 points (close)
- Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.9% to 25.606.03 points (close)
- Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9% to 4,112.90 points (close)
- New York - Dow Jones: UP 0.6% to 50.285.66 points (close)
- Euro/dollar: DOWN to 1.1598 (vs. 1.1622 on Thursday)
- Pound/dollar: DOWN to 1.3422 (vs. 1.3439)
- Dollar/yen: UP to 159.12 (vs. 158.91)
- Euro/pound: DOWN to 86.42 (vs. 86.48)
UAE sees "50-50" chance of U.S.-Iran deal on Hormuz
A seniorUnited Arab Emirates official said Friday that there is a "50-50" chance that the United States and Iran will reach a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian leaders "missed many opportunities over the years because of a tendency to overestimate their cards," commented Anwar Gargash, a senior adviser to Emirati President Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Prague on the sidelines of the Globsec security conference.
"I hope they don't start again this time," added the Emirati, whose oil-rich country hosts U.S. military facilities.
Rubio says Trump's disappointment with NATO over Iran must be "addressed"
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that President Donald Trump's disappointment" with U.S. allies over a lack of support in the war with Iran would "have to be addressed."
"The president's views of, frankly, disappointment at some of our NATO allies and their response to our operations in the Middle East are well documented. ... That will have to be addressed. That won't be solved or addressed today. That's something for the leaders level to discuss," Rubio said before meeting with his alliance counterparts in Sweden.