LIVE | Trump claimed that he could 'easily' resume operations in the Strait of Hormuz

The B1 bridge in Karaj (Iran), destroyed by the U.S. AP / Cordon Press .

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de abril, 2026

The conflict in the Middle East continues, and the bombings carried out by both sides shows no sign of stopping. While seeking to reach a peace agreement, the US-Israeli alliance is warning Iran that they will bomb "civilian infrastructures" that would cause great damage. For its part, the Islamist regime promised a "devastating" response, attacking Washington DC's interests in the region.

18:13 Iranian missile attack on Israel, according to military 01:13 04/04/2026 01:13 04/04/2026 (AFP) The Israeli army reported detecting a missile attack coming from Iran on Saturday, as the war in the Middle East enters its sixth week.



"A short time ago, the Israeli army detected missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are mobilized to intercept this threat," the army wrote on its Telegram account.

11:24 Israel launches “a wave of large-scale attacks” 17:27 03/04/2026 18:19 03/04/2026 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the launch of a wave of large-scale attacks against Tehran, in parallel with airstrikes in Beirut.



“In addition to the bombings in Beirut, the Israeli Défense Forces have launched a wave of large-scale attacks against Iranian regime infrastructure in Tehran,” the Israeli forces stated in a release.

11:05 Rutte-Trump summit next week 17:07 03/04/2026 18:19 03/04/2026 (AFP) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will meet with Donald Trump next week during a visit to Washington, at a time when the U.S. president is lashing out at the alliance over the war with Iran.

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​Trump has suggested he is considering leaving the 77-year-old military alliance due to the European nations’ response to the war.

10:32 Search underway for crew of U.S. plane that crashed in Iran 16:35 03/04/2026 16:35 03/04/2026 A U.S. fighter jet has crashed in Iranian territory, and U.S. forces are attempting to locate the crew in order to rescue them, according to AFP.

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​This would be the first known loss of an aircraft within Iran since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

09:17 The White House requests a $1.5 trillion defense budget

15:20 03/04/2026 15:20 03/04/2026 (AFP) On Friday, the White House submitted a proposed defense budget to Congress totaling $1.5 trillion for 2027.

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​If the proposal is approved, military spending will rise from $1 trillion in 2026 to $1.5 trillion in 2027.

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​It would be the largest increase since World War II.

08:48 Trump: “We can easily open the Strait of Hormuz” 14:57 03/04/2026 14:57 03/04/2026 President Donald Trump claimed that he could “easily” resume operations in the Strait of Hormuz. He also claimed that he is capable of “seizing the oil and making a fortune.”

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​“With a little more time, we can easily open the Strait of Hormuz, take the oil, and make a fortune,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social profile.

06:27 U.S. Army Chief of Staff resigns 12:30 03/04/2026 12:30 03/04/2026 Randy George, the Army Chief of Staff, submitted his resignation to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth amid the conflict with Iran.

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​General George “will step down with immediate effect from his duties as the 41st Army Chief of Staff,” said Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesperson.

06:14 America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?

MITCHELL BARD 12:17 03/04/2026 12:17 03/04/2026 Neutrality carries its own risks: If they remain on the sidelines and the Iranian regime endures, they may be permanently vulnerable—reliant on a U.S. security guarantee that is itself limited by domestic resistance to foreign entanglements.​

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​Read the full review here.