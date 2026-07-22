James Rodríguez leaves Minnesota United

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de julio, 2026

Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez has ended his stint with Minnesota United of Major League Soccer (MLS) after a brief stint with the team. He signed with the club in February.

With a brief message written in Spanish, Minnesota United bid farewell to James. The news was confirmed after the soccer player played in the 2026 World Cup with his national team.

"Thank you for everything, James," the team wrote on social media.

During his time with Minnesota United, James, 35, played six matches, in which he failed to score a single goal but recorded two assists.

With experience playing for several of Europe's top teams—including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich—it is unknown whether James will seek a new destination to continue his career or decide to retire.